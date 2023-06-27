H&M USA & BUY FROM A BLACK WOMAN RALLY LOCAL COMMUNITIES TO SUPPORT BLACK WOMEN OWNED BUSINESSES WITH RETURN OF THE INSPIRE TOUR

The Third Year of Partnership Will Bring the Pop-Up Shopping Event Cross-Country to Empower & Inspire Black Women Business Owners and Those Who Support Them

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of game-changing growth and success, H&M USA and Buy From a Black Woman are kicking off the third year of their partnership to advance the non-profit's mission of empowering, educating and inspiring Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them.

In the last year alone, Buy From A Black Woman has driven over $2.7 Million in revenue and grown their online community to over 200,000 allies.

This year, H&M is bringing the Inspire Tour , the multi-city, pop-up shopping event to five cities: Philadelphia, PA, Charlotte, NC, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA and Atlanta, GA. The Inspire Tour highlights local Black Women owned businesses, rallies communities to shop from local vendors and serves as a networking opportunity for business owners.

"The Inspire Tour highlights Black Women Business Owners who are finding, owning and living out their ambitions," said Nikki Porcher, Founder of Buy From a Black Woman. "Their stories of triumph over adversity showcase the victories in their communities, which inspires both entrepreneurs and consumers who dare to want more to keep reaching for their dreams."

Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects over 600 Black Women owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping them flourish. Since partnering with H&M in 2021, Porcher and H&M have:

Hosted 100+ workshops and trainings for Black Women Entrepreneurs

Awarded 45 business grants

Helped over 20 business owners through hardship with the Relief Fund stipend

Assisted more than 30 Black Women elevate their businesses through accelerator programs

Helped over 15 Founders receive their MBE certification

Rooted in the shared mission of addressing the unique obstacles that Black Women face in their entrepreneurial journey, the partnership continues to promote social and economic equality, create generational wealth, and contribute to the growth of the economy to create a more prosperous future for all.

"H&M is committed to using its platform to promote economic inclusion and spark growth for Black women entrepreneurs, because when their businesses flourish, entire communities thrive," said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M Region Americas. "Nikki Porcher has been instrumental in elevating these incredible businesses, ensuring they are poised for long-term success, and we are proud to stand with her and Buy From a Black Woman to make lasting change."

First partnered for International Women's Day in 2021, H&M USA and Buy From a Black Woman have since collaborated on projects such as the Black Woman Accelerator Program, an accelerator and grant program for business owners ready to be certified as minority-owned businesses, the Inspire Tour, and Holiday Market .

The 2023 Inspire Tour kicks off in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, July 1:

Philadelphia, PA – Saturday, July 1

Presenting: AcARRE , Be-U-Tee Bath and Body , DMC Original Art and Yara Shea Beauty

H&M Fashion District Philly

901 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Charlotte, NC – Saturday, July 8

Presenting: Flex-n-Fly , Lizzie's All-Natural Products , MLP Media , The Artsy Girl and VigorWicks Candle Co.

H&M South Park Mall

4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Houston, TX – Saturday, July 15

Presenting: Adaeze & Company , conditionHER , Dejha B Coloring and The Violet Victoria

H&M Houston Galleria

5135 W Alabama St #5221, Houston, TX 77056

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA – Saturday, July 22

Presenting: Be You Candles , Dirt Don't Hurt , LAMIK Beauty and Sunny&Ted

H&M Fig at 7th

735 South Figueroa Street Suite 303, 90017

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Atlanta, GA – Thursday, July 27

Presenting: Anna + Pookie , Copper & Brass Paper Goods, Perfectly Cordial , Mahogany Brown Candle Co. , Sainte Nel , Our Family's Doing Yoga , The 125 Collection and Joy of Beauty

H&M Atlantic Station Green

231 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Full details surrounding The Inspire Tour can be found here: https://www.buyfromablackwoman.org/inspire-tour.

