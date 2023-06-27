Dock launches Responsible Credit Solutions to empower financial inclusion

Dock will provide a range of options to make credit offerings more flexible, clear and understandable for consumers

SÃO PAULO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dock , an innovator in payments and digital finance infrastructure across Latin America, announced the launch of Responsible Credit Solutions on its proprietary Dock One platform. These solutions enable businesses to offer an array of flexible, customizable credit and loan products to their customers in a way that encourages responsible financial decision making.

Dock's Responsible Credit Solutions offer open lines of credit - that can be used for any purpose as well as for specific purchases. These offerings enable Dock's clients to provide end-users with customizable payment installment options, allowing them to choose whether they would like to pay weekly, biweekly or monthly, among other timeframes. Dock's solutions are designed to be accessible to the contemporary worker and can be particularly helpful for wage earners in the gig economy and small entrepreneurs who do not receive salaries on a predictable schedule.

"True financial inclusion cannot happen without access to credit, and sustainable credit requires financial education so people can make thoughtful choices," said Antonio Soares, Chief Executive Officer at Dock. "Customizable installment options that are presented as transparently as possible make it easier for people to budget and understand expenses. This makes an enormous difference in people's lives, particularly in countries with lower levels of financial literacy."

A Joint Responsibility

Dock's Responsible Credit Solutions were built to encourage a change of mindset, leading all involved – lenders and consumers – to think more critically about their role in the sustainable credit ecosystem and about indebtedness.

The solutions will allow Dock's clients to include a financial education journey embedded into their products that provide end users with information so that they are well-positioned to make informed and reasonable financial decisions.

Companies using Dock's solutions have the option to require customers applying for a purchase-specific credit line to make their first payment at the time of purchase. By ensuring customers make an immediate payment, this feature can reduce emotional purchases and deter customers from securing a debt that they may be unable to pay off.

"We'll continue to improve our credit offerings and launch new ones in the months and years ahead as we work with businesses across Latin America to deliver financial products that meet the evolving needs of customers and societies," said Soares. "Our solutions will aim to empower more consumers with access to credit, in a sustainable way, increasing their purchasing power and supporting true financial inclusion and broader economic growth."

Dock's new credit offerings are part of its proprietary Dock One platform. Built off decades of experience providing digital finance infrastructure, Dock One is the only end-to-end platform in Latin America that brings together card issuing, digital banking, credit, risk, and acquiring solutions, accelerating the ability of companies to offer innovative services to their customers. With Dock's APIs, clients can use the same technology stack in any country they are operating.

About Dock

Dock is the leading payments and digital banking enabler in Latin America. A first mover and pioneer, Dock is the engine behind the acceleration of digital financial services in the region. For over 20 years, it has been delivering on its mission of democratizing access to financial services, promoting the inclusion of millions of the unbanked and underbanked.

Building on decades of expertise, Dock has launched Dock One, the only end-to-end platform in LatAm that brings together card issuing, digital banking, credit, risk, and acquiring solutions, accelerating the ability of companies to offer innovative services to their customers. Dock manages the technology, operations, and regulatory complexity so clients can focus on scaling their businesses. The company powers 70 million active accounts and over seven billion annual transactions.

For more information, visit dock.tech.

