Moa Netto Named Head of Creative, Americas for Social Transformation™ Company, 1000heads

Award-winning creative, Netto, will pioneer 1000heads' expansion into South America and foster a world-class creative offering

NEW YORK , June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1000heads has hired Moa Netto as Head of Creative for the Americas. 1000heads is a Social Transformation™ company that combines expertise in data & analytics, strategy, technology and creativity to help the world's best businesses build Social Age brands . 1000heads are the Strategy Agency of Record for Google Hardware and Influencer Agency of Record for Verizon, and recently won Social Agency of Record for Logitech.

Netto joins as 1000heads' first Head of Creative across both North and South America. He is an award-winning creative (having taken home over 170 awards at major national and global shows in his career, including 21 Cannes Lions) as well as judge across all major awards festivals, including D&AD, Clios and 2 Cannes Lions editions.

Netto has a long history of creative leadership at the highest levels. Born in Brazil, he worked in creative positions regionally at Ogilvy & Mather, BBDO and DDB. He joins 1000heads after being the North America Chief Creative Officer at RAPP, where he implemented a modern creative vision and new creative capabilities that drove significant growth for the business, and Vice President Executive Director at W3haus in São Paulo, Brazil, which he led into becoming the most awarded Brazilian independent agency at Cannes.

"Moa has a proven track record of delivering ideas that naturally drive conversation," said Adam Woodley, Managing Director, Americas for 1000heads. "We are thrilled to have him join 1000heads as he brings a strong desire to implement social-first thinking in our creative approach as well as expertise and experience at the highest levels of creative performance to our team."

Throughout his career, Netto has developed impactful and effective work for brands such as Volkswagen, Coke, Intel, IBM, Audi, Philips, Spectrum, SAP, Eli Lilly and Allianz. His background is digital and direct advertising, but he also spent eight years leading integrated and traditional campaigns. At 1000heads, he'll be leading the creative team across their three US offices (NYC, LA, and Miami) and will drive their expansion into South America by opening an office in Bogota, Colombia.

"Social-first ideas have always been my passion. I don't think any brand can be relevant today for consumers without being consistently relevant and innovative on social," said Netto. "Some of my best and most impactful work leveraged the power of social in unexpected ways, generating exponential impact for brands and society. And having the opportunity to lead that for some of the coolest and most forward-thinking brands in the world is incredibly exciting."

1000heads has been a global leader in social, influencer and digital strategy for over 20 years. They have pioneered their Social Transformation™ approach to support the world's best brands in the social age of digital transformation. This approach has helped 1000heads win work in the last year with Keurig, Amazon Prime Video, unikrn, Verizon, Logitech and others.

"More and more, creativity is becoming social-led," said Woodley. "As we look forward to the 'social age' we know incredible creative designed for engagement is essential. We're lucky to have Moa who has led award-winning creative teams, but will also support 1000heads as we become a more integrated part of clients' partner mix.

ABOUT 1000HEADS

1000heads combines expertise in data & analytics, strategy, technology and creativity to help the world's best businesses build Social Age brands. 1000heads provides a fully integrated, end-to-end Social Transformation™ proposition to blue-chip clients encompassing data & analytics, strategy and implementation. 1000heads has a global footprint, employing over 170 people across seven offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Sydney, Melbourne and Berlin. 1000heads' clients include Alphabet, The North Face, Snap Inc., Bimbo, Amazon, Cisco, and Diageo.

