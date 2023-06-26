BARILLA, MORE SUSTAINABLE SUPPLY CHAINS TOGETHER WITH 9,000 FARMS THE COMMITMENT TO RENEWABLE ENERGY AND 100% RECYCLABLE PACKAGING AND THE SUPPORT FOR LOCAL COMMUNITIES

PARMA, Italy, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barilla Group Sustainability Report highlights the results achieved from the Parma-based Group for the well-being of people, for the environment and for the communities. According to its purpose "The joy of food for a better life", Barilla continued to invest in improving its pasta, sauces and bakery products (almost 500 products reformulated and improved since 2010, 40 launched in 2022). The aim is to innovate and reduce the impact of production processes in terms of CO 2eq emissions, energy and water consumption, to promote sustainable supply chains and to design packaging to be recyclable.

The Barilla Group’s commitment to sustainable supply chains from farm to fork (PRNewsfoto/Barilla) (PRNewswire)

Since 1877 our work has been fuelled by the desire to surpass ourselves, coming to the present day with the same spirit as the founders. This is the only certainty we have before us: a great deal of passions and still so much work to do", noted Paolo Barilla, Vice-President of the Barilla Group.

"If we wish to give our planet and every one of us a future, we must all play our part. Our company embarked on this journey many years ago, taking small steps that over time have helped us to achieve great results", stated Gianluca Di Tondo, CEO of the Barilla Group.

Durum wheat, common wheat, basil and tomatoes: the Barilla Group's commitment to sustainable supply chains from farm to fork continues, with 9,000 farms involved in sustainable and regenerative agriculture projects. Furthermore, 100% of Mulino Bianco breads, biscuits and snacks are produced using renewable energy and Barilla's pasta factories have tri-generation plants. Compared to 2010, greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 32% and water consumption per tonne of finished product by 24%. In Italy and worldwide, 100% of the Barilla Group's pasta, sauces, pesto, breads, biscuits and snacks are designed for recycling. In line with decisions made in previous years, Barilla's new plan provides an investment of €1 billion, half of which in Italy, in support of sustainable business. Sustainability at Barilla is also about paying attention to people and local communities. In one year, €3.2 million and over 3,200 tonnes of products have been donated to support the communities where Barilla operates and to improve access to food. The Barilla Group Sustainability Report is now online on the www.barillagroup.com website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140387/The_Barilla_Group.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barilla