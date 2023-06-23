Celebrate National Hydration Day With Gundry MD® ProPlant Complete Shake™

A Tasty Plant-Based Shake Formulated With Powerful Nutrients Including Hemp for Enhanced Energy Levels, Improved Satiety, And Smoother Digestion

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Hydration Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of staying hydrated for our overall health and well-being. On National Hydration Day, help optimize your hydration routine by incorporating Gundry MD™ ProPlant Complete Shake into your daily water intake. With its plant-based protein content and delightful flavors, it's the perfect way to elevate your hydration experience and support your overall wellness.

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake - This plant-based protein shake is carefully crafted using a potent blend of premium ingredients, including vegan hemp protein and fiber-rich flaxseed. (PRNewswire)

Created by Dr. Steven Gundry, a distinguished medical researcher, and cardiothoracic surgeon, this remarkable shake offers a convenient and delicious solution to boost your protein intake. With a blend of flaxseed and high-quality, plant-based hemp protein, Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake ensures you receive the essential protein your body needs. Available in mouthwatering chocolate and vanilla flavors, this shake not only satisfies your taste buds but also helps curb cravings and snacking tendencies. Experience smoother and more comfortable digestion while supporting the recovery and growth of your muscles.†*

What is Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake?

Unlock the power of hydration and whole-body support with Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake. This plant-based protein shake is carefully crafted using a potent blend of premium ingredients, including vegan hemp protein and fiber-rich flaxseed. In each serving of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake, you'll find a generous ten grams of protein. Protein is a fundamental component for leading a strong and vibrant life, regardless of your age. By incorporating this complete protein shake into your routine, you can fuel your body with the support it needs to help maintain a healthy metabolism, develop strong muscles, curb unhealthy cravings, promote heart and brain health, and elevate your energy levels. Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake goes beyond providing protein. It also boasts a rich profile of essential amino acids that contribute to the overall well-being of your active body, ensuring the health of your bones and muscles. Available in two delicious flavors, chocolate and vanilla , both formulas come with a balanced combination of plant proteins and fiber. Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake not only supports a healthy metabolism, but it also promotes satiety, aids in maintaining a healthier body weight, fosters a balanced mood, and enhances your energy levels.†*

Key Ingredients of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake†*

Hemp Protein: This plant-based protein is a rich source of nine essential amino acids and fiber. Together, these nutrients help promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria and contribute to a feeling of satiety, supporting your overall digestive well-being.

Flaxseed: this plant-based powerhouse is abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber. By incorporating flaxseed into your routine, you can nurture a healthy gut and enjoy smoother digestion, thanks to its gut-friendly properties.

Spirulina: this potent ingredient is packed with antioxidants, amino acids, and essential nutrients. By combating the detrimental effects of free radicals, spirulina aids in maintaining your body's resilience while also supporting physical endurance.

Cocoa Powder (Chocolate Flavor Only): the richness of cocoa powder, contains flavanols and polyphenols. These compounds play a pivotal role in supporting optimal mental performance, cardiovascular health, and overall physical well-being. This delightful addition is exclusive to the chocolate flavor, making it even more enticing.

Experience the potent effects of these carefully selected ingredients in Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake. This remarkable blend is designed to nourish your body and optimize your well-being, providing you with the support you need to thrive.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

How to Use Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake

Incorporating Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake into your daily routine is effortless. Simply mix one scoop of this powerful blend into the beverage of your choice, whether it's water, unsweetened coconut milk, or Dr. Gundry's green smoothie recipe. By enjoying this combination once a day, you can unlock a multitude of benefits, including support for digestion, increased energy levels, enhanced muscle strength, and overall improvement in your health. It's a simple and convenient way to nourish your body and optimize your well-being.†*

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details the famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox diet. Dr. Gundry's latest book, Unlocking the Keto Code , reveals the key to longevity is mitochondrial uncoupling. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , or @gundrymd on Instagram, and @drgundrypodcast on TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

