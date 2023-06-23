Appraiser Qualifications Board Adopts New Edition of the Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria

New edition will be effective January 1, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraiser Qualifications Board yesterday voted to adopt the Second Exposure Draft of proposed changes to the Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria. The new edition will become effective on January 1, 2026.

"After our education forum last fall, it was clear that stakeholders saw a need for required fair housing and valuation bias training for all appraisers," said Appraiser Qualifications Board Chair Brad Swinney. "The Board took action, developing the last two exposure drafts to require these courses as part of all appraiser's qualifying and continuing education. We deeply appreciate all of the stakeholders and members of the public who reviewed and commented on these drafts and look forward to seeing how these new courses build public trust in the profession."

All exposure drafts are developed by the Appraiser Qualifications Board and released for public comment. Successive exposure drafts are updated and released based on public comments on previous drafts.

Background: The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession. The Appraiser Qualifications Board is congressionally-authorized under Title XI of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA) of 1989 to set the minimum qualifications for real estate appraisers. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. More information on The Appraisal Foundation is available at www.appraisalfoundation.org.

