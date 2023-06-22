New Tequila Icon, LANA Tequila, Launches with Top Accolade from Prestigious Spirits Competition

A celebration of nature, artistry, and contemporary luxury, LANA Tequila enters the market with Best of Class designation in the Silver/Gold Tequila category from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LANA Tequila, the epitome of ultra-luxury tequila, enters the esteemed spirits industry with unparalleled success. The inaugural release, LANA Tequila Blanco, is celebrated as the unmatched Best of Class in the Silver/Gold Tequila category and received the prestigious double gold medal from the renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Co-founded by visionary entrepreneur Maximilian Arasin and in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, LANA Tequila is set to redefine the ultra-luxury tequila category and is destined to delight discerning connoisseurs for generations.

The name LANA derives from Agave Tequilana, the botanical name for Blue Weber Agave, the paramount ingredient in ultra-luxury tequila. LANA Tequila represents the pinnacle of Agave-forward, natural, and ultra-smooth expressions. Crafted in the heart of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico, LANA Tequila's distillery employs sustainable production practices, minimizing water usage, energy consumption, and waste generation. This commitment to excellence extends to LANA Tequila Blanco, the flagship expression, which is additive-free, offering a pure and unadulterated tequila experience. Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave aged for a minimum of six years, LANA Tequila Blanco delivers a distinctively clean and floral taste, embodying sophistication and elegance.

LANA Tequila elevates the tequila experience further with its iconic flacon, featuring a decorative crystal decanter design that exudes pure elegance. Each bottle is crowned with a one-of-a-kind cap made from true marble and onyx gemstone, transforming it into an exquisite piece of jewelry. With each batch, collectors can anticipate a limited-edition gemstone cap showcasing various captivating colors. LANA Tequila's commitment to quality extends beyond taste and aesthetics. It is also gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, ensuring an exceptional and inclusive tequila experience.

"At LANA Tequila, we are humbled and immensely proud to have been recognized by the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition for our dedication to uncompromised quality and craftsmanship. It's been our vision from the very genesis of our journey to redefine the horizons of what tequila represents in today's modern era and to unlock the boundless potential of natural luxury. LANA is a love letter to Agave Tequilana," said Maximilian Arasin, CEO and co-founder of LANA Tequila.

LANA Tequila brings this extraordinary product into the U.S. market through Prestige Beverage Group, a renowned importer of exceptional wines and spirits. The partnership between LANA Tequila and Prestige Beverage Group was born out of a shared vision for delivering the highest quality tequila experience to consumers.

"We are thrilled to partner with LANA Tequila and bring their exceptional products to the U.S. market," said Mike Morgan, President of Prestige Beverage Group. "We believe that LANA Tequila's dedication to craftsmanship and artistry perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering the finest spirits to our consumers. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact in the tequila industry."

LANA Tequila Blanco is currently available at fine spirits retailers for $79 SRP and at bars and restaurants in Nevada, Florida, and New York, with plans to further expand market availability in the U.S.

In July, LANA Tequila is excited to announce the upcoming launch of LANA Tequila Reposado ($99 SRP), aged in American Oak barrels for five months, offering a unique tasting experience.

Experience the epitome of luxury with LANA Tequila, where nature and artistry converge harmoniously. For further information, visit www.lanatequila.com or follow @lanatequila on Instagram.

About LANA Tequila

Co-founded by visionary entrepreneur Maximilian Arasin, LANA Tequila is an ultra-luxury tequila brand that encapsulates the essence of luxury for generations to come. LANA Tequila embraces artistry, natural gemstones, and a contemporary approach, embodying sophistication and elegance in every bottle. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave and utilizing sustainable production practices, LANA Tequila sets the standard for authenticity and natural smoothness in the luxury tequila category. To learn more, please visit www.lanatequila.com .

About Prestige Beverage Group

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, 2XO Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Doña Paula. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

