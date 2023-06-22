Forbes Recognizes Mercury Insurance as One of the World's Best Insurance Companies for 2023

Consumers from around the world have spoken, and they have chosen Mercury Insurance as one of the world's best auto insurance companies.

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has been recognized as one of the World's Best Insurance Companies for 2023 by Forbes in the auto category, the first-time this award has been given to carriers.

Forbes partnered with independent market research group Statista to survey policyholders in countries around the world about auto, home and life insurance. The evaluation was based on policyholders' overall recommendations, their general satisfaction, and loyalty to a carrier. Additionally, those surveyed evaluated insurance companies with which they have had a policy within the last three years in five categories: advice, customer service, price, transparency and damage/benefit service. Overall, 20 carriers in the U.S. and another 108 around the world were recognized.

"Receiving a world's best insurance company designation is a tremendous honor, and it showcases the amazing work our team members put into creating fantastic customer experiences," said Gabriel Tirador, Mercury Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mercury was founded in 1961 by George Joseph, who has always believed we should provide quality insurance products at an affordable rate, while also delivering outstanding service. This simple vision is at the core of everything Mercury stands for, and it's one of the many reasons Mercury continues to be acknowledged as one of the best insurance companies in not only the United States, but now the world.

The 2023 Forbes World's Best Insurance Companies Study conducted by Statista is based on the evaluation of 30,000 insurance policyholders' experiences in 15 countries with auto, home and life insurance carriers across the globe. The study was fielded from March through April 2023. Award recipients had to achieve a score of at least 70 out of 100 points, except for a few countries not including the U.S.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Mercury General Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Mercury General Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Mercury General Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercury Insurance