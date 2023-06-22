Edenred teamed up with a local food pantry as part of its CSR policy, Idealday

Edenred employees participated in an annual global volunteering initiaitive to alleviate food insecurity and help residents in need

BOSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred, the world leader in specific-purpose payments, partnered with the Newton Food Pantry, a local independent nonprofit located in Newton, Massachusetts, to alleviate food insecurity and help Newton residents in need.

Edenred partnered with the Newton Food Pantry as part of Idealday, an annual global volunteering initiative.

Idealday is an annual global volunteering intiaitve that occurs across all 45 countries in which Edenred operates in. Edenred employees engage in a voluntary approach of social, societal, and environmental responsibility, formalized in a policy called 'Ideal'. This falls under the three pillars of the Edenred Group's CSR policy : Idealpeople, which aims to improve the quality of life ; Idealplanet, which works to preserve the environment ; and Idealprogress, which seeks to create value responsibly.

This year, Edenred USA employees assisted the Newton Food Pantry with restocking supplemental food and personal care products, while providing customer service to shoppers in their free grocery store made available to Newton residents, located at 1000 Commonwealth Avenue in Newton. Employees also helped shoppers with putting their groceries into their cars.

"We had a great day volunteering at the Newton Food Pantry," says Ed Fleischmann, CEO of Edenred USA. "We are very proud to be actively giving back to the community, reinforcing our commitment to social responsibility and supporting those in need."

Edenred encourages its employees to give back to the community beyond Idealday. Activities can be counted as paid working hours and go towards the yearly ESG goal. It's just another way to help out the local community while working alongside other Edenred employees.

About The Newton Food Pantry

The Newton Food Pantry is the oldest and largest pantry serving the Newton community. An independent, non-profit organization, founded in 1983, the Newton Food Pantry aims to alleviate food insecurity in Newton by providing supplemental food and personal care products to community members in need, serving our clients with dignity, compassion, and respect.

We serve more than 1,800 Newton residents through bi-monthly choice shopping and deliveries. In addition, countless others are served through off-site initiatives including the Newton Community freedge and the Lasell University Dry Pantry. A robust corps of volunteers and donors enable us to serve our neighbors. One Bag at a Time.

