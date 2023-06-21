SchoolStatus Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Hunter Sunrise as New Chief Marketing Officer

Senior executive with two decades of marketing expertise joins SchoolStatus to drive continued growth

RIDGELAND, Miss., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leader in K-12 data and communications solutions, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Hunter Sunrise as its first chief marketing officer (CMO).

An accomplished and strategic leader, Sunrise brings more than two decades of expertise across brand, growth, and product marketing to SchoolStatus, where he will drive marketing strategy as the company expands to meet growing demand for its comprehensive suite of data and communications solutions.

Sunrise joins SchoolStatus from Instapage, a B2B SaaS MarTech company, where he was CMO, leading the global marketing and sales teams to achieve revenue and growth goals, and defining the overall vision, strategy, and roadmap. Sunrise currently serves on the advisory board for the SXSW Startup Pitch Competition and mentors start-ups on marketing, brand strategy, organizational design, revenue, operations, and growth. He also serves as a Milestone Maker Mentor, Coach, and Speaker for the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center where he works with startups, entrepreneurs, and business owners on marketing strategy, professional development, leadership training, and business coaching. Sunrise is a former university professor with a passion for education. He holds an MBA from Oregon State University.

"At SchoolStatus, all of our products support one goal: student success," said Russ Davis, founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "Hunter is a highly experienced and talented leader, whose proven track record of building successful marketing campaigns makes him an invaluable addition to our team. I look forward to working with Hunter to share our brand's story, reach more schools, and ultimately positively impact more students."

SchoolStatus provides data and communication solutions to support educator development, operational efficiencies, and student achievement. Its solutions portfolio includes SchoolStatus , Operoo , TeachBoost , School Innovations & Achievement , and Smore . The product suite supports a K-12 ecosystem that utilizes data-informed communications and workflow automation to make educators' lives easier while improving student outcomes.

"It's an exciting time for the company as we strengthen our offerings and continue to expand and enhance the ways we support educators, families, and students," said Sunrise. "I'm thrilled to be joining SchoolStatus and look forward to working with the team to positively impact student success and transform educational outcomes through data-informed communication."

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus provides a comprehensive suite of data and communication solutions that enhance educator effectiveness, automate workflows, support professional development, and improve student outcomes by facilitating meaningful engagement between teachers, districts, and families. Their suite of products gives educators instant insight into the information they need for data-driven decision-making, removing access barriers based on technology and language for school-home communications. With more than 200 million successful parent-teacher interactions, and millions of users across all product lines, SchoolStatus drives meaningful results for districts across the US. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com .

