CVPR 2023 Best Paper Award Winners Announced

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2023 Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) Conference Awards Committee announced the winners of its prestigious Best Paper Awards, which annually recognize top research in computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), deep learning, and much more.

This year, from more than 9,000 paper submissions, the CVPR 2023 Awards Committee selected 12 candidates for the honor of Best Paper, and named the following as this year's winners:

"To realize that these recipients were selected from more than 9,000 potential candidates makes them all the more impactful," said IEEE Computer Society (CS) President Nita Patel, co-sponsor of CVPR 2023. "Clearly, these awards recognize and honor the groundbreaking work being done in the field of computer vision and pattern recognition, and it's the developments showcased in research like this that will continue to advance and transform our industry."

"We congratulate the 2023 award winners as well as everyone who was considered for this year's prizes," said Ramin Zabih, founder and president, Computer Vision Foundation (CVF), co-sponsor of CVPR 2023. "These awards reflect one of the highest achievements in the field of computer vision. Apart from their clear importance on an individual and organizational level, they also serve the global community by recognizing the best of what computer vision currently has to offer and providing an indication of the exciting advances the future holds."

Additionally, IEEE CS announced the Technical Community on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (TCPAMI) Awards at this year's conference. The following were recognized for their achievements:

Longuet-Higgins Prize – Awarded to a paper that has withstood the test of time, the 2023 Longuet-Higgins Prize recognizes the CVPR paper from 2013 with the most impact.

Young Researcher Award – This award recognizes one or two researchers within seven years of receiving their Ph.D. who have made distinguished research contributions to computer vision.

Thomas Huang Memorial Prize – Established in 2020, in honor of Thomas S. Huang , one of the foremost figures in computer vision, pattern recognition and human computer interaction, of his time, the prize recognizes and honors distinguished individuals with long-standing service, research, and mentoring within the computer vision community.

"These awards demonstrate the longevity and impact of CVPR research," shared Patel. "We are proud to recognize these achievements and the continued advancements of the computer vision community."

