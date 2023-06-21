AHEAD OF GA4 MIGRATION DEADLINE, PARTNERCENTRIC'S INNOVATIVE FUSE TECHNOLOGY OVERCOMES THE AFFILIATE ATTRIBUTION CHALLENGE

FUSE Empowers Affiliate Marketers to Reduce Attribution Discrepancies by up to 91%

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerCentric, leading independent partnership marketing agency, today announced a breakthrough in affiliate commission automation to coincide with the imminent Google Analytics 4 (GA4) migration deadline. In a digital landscape where 85%1 of the Internet's Top 1000 most trafficked websites utilize Google Analytics, according to W3Techs, this development marks a pivotal moment in digital marketing.

PartnerCentric logo (PRNewswire)

Patented FUSE technology not only simplifies the GA4 transition, but also creates a significant advantage

"In today's digital climate, it's vital that businesses fully understand how to harness their analytics," said Tom Rathbone, VP of Product and Innovation, PartnerCentric. "Through pioneering our patented FUSE2 technology, it not only simplifies the GA4 transition, but also creates a significant advantage. Our clients can now approach the migration with confidence, knowing they have a comprehensive tool to maintain the integrity and accuracy of their marketing data."

Recognizing the prevalent issue of misattribution, which averages a substantial discrepancy of 44%3 between a marketer's analytics and affiliate network reporting, PartnerCentric has engineered a solution with its patented FUSE technology. This innovation allows clients to tap into their existing Google Analytics data with a bolstered confidence that it's a reliable and definitive source to accurately commission affiliate partners coordinated with other marketing channels.

In an era marked by cost-conscious marketers battling tech clutter and seeking to eradicate waste, FUSE provides businesses with a clear advantage. The FUSE integration is a powerful and transformative asset, enabling businesses to vastly optimize their partnership marketing investment. It enhances accuracy, streamlines processes, and brings a new level of cohesion and efficiency to the digital marketing ecosystem.

About PartnerCentric:

Founded in 2017 by industry veteran Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric is the largest independent partnership marketing agency in the US. Rooted in transparency, fierce independence and award-winning technology, PartnerCentric is a new breed of agency.

We are boundary-pushing strategists combining bespoke tactical efficiency with tech-empowered services that are purpose-built on two decades of affiliate experience to solve marketers' most prominent pain points. Not settling for the status quo, PartnerCentric's Control Suite is a revenue and outcome-focused platform of proprietary and patented technologies putting the power back in the hands of disruptive brands.

PartnerCentric creates speed to value and drives growth for some of the world's most respected businesses and innovative brands, such as Lemonade, VSP Vision Plans, DTLR, and HIMS/HERS. Globally recognized by CLUTCH as the top affiliate marketing agency to work with for consecutive years, discover how PartnerCentric's award-winning technology can drive your business forward. Visit www.PartnerCentric.com and follow us on LinkedIn and twitter .

Media Contact:

Cali Maxwell DaRe

Director of Communications

Elegant Disruption

PartnerCentric@ElegantDisruption.com

1 https://w3techs.com/technologies/comparison/ta-adobeanalytics,ta-googleanalytics

2 Harris, S. & Rathbone, T., 2018, US10733632B2

3 PartnerCentric aggregated and averaged misattribution across the FUSE platform customers before activation

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PartnerCentric