MeatSoHorny and Altered Reality Entertainment Form a Fiery Partnership to Launch Vampire Hunter Garlic Hot Sauce

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSH Enterprises Corp. ("MSH") and Altered Reality Entertainment LLC ("ARE"), the respective parent companies of MeatSoHorny and the Rhode Island Comic Con, are delighted to announce their new co-branding and sales agreement for their product line of hot sauces, rubs, salts and much more. This strategic partnership encompasses production, marketing, and distribution, paving the way for exciting opportunities in the marketplace.

Vampire Hunter Garlic Hot Sauce (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely excited to partner with Rhode Island Comic Con and Altered Reality Entertainment to introduce our Vampire Hunter Garlic hot sauce and other products coming soon to their dedicated fan base," said Robert Gilbert, President and Founder of MSH Enterprises Corp. "This agreement exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional products to our customers and expanding our market presence."

Steve Perry, CEO of Altered Reality Entertainment LLC, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with MSH Enterprises Corp. on this exciting venture." Connie Perry, Co-Owner and VP of Altered Reality Entertainment LLC, noted, "For our exclusive fanbase, they will receive an email with a unique MSH URL to purchase these products throughout the year."

Under the agreement, MSH will produce and co-brand all high-quality natural cooking and barbecue rubs, sauces, salts, and spices. Additionally, ARE's highly anticipated Rhode Island Comic Con events will provide registered attendees with the opportunity to purchase the hot sauce products ahead of the event's opening. MSH will leverage its high-profile influencers to promote the products and associated events, including engaging cooking demonstrations that showcase the versatility of the hot sauce offerings powered by Worth A Squirt.

MeatSoHorny, Rhode Island Comic Con and Altered Reality Entertainment products will be ready for purchase during the upcoming events starting in two weeks.

CONTROPOLIS New Jersey, July 8 th - 9 th

Rhode Island Anime Con, July 29 th - 30 th

Colorado Springs Comic Con, Aug 25 th - 27 th

Terror Con, Marlborough, Massachusetts , September 15 th - 17 th

Rhode Island Comic Con, Nov 3 rd - 5th

