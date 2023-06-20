Hyde Ibiza Offering Limited Preview This Summer Ahead of 2024 Opening

Preview season bookings now open for high-spirited, bohemian hotel with multiple restaurants, pools and entertainment venues

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Ibiza, the first European hotel from the music inspired, boho-chic hospitality brand, is now accepting reservations for an eight week preview season starting August 15, ahead of the hotel's official opening in spring 2024. Featuring terraces in every room, Hyde Ibiza combines beach access to one of Ibiza's most Instagrammable hidden coves with a curated pool scene, wellness programming and a foodie paradise.

The calm waters of Cala Llonga bay provide an ideal backdrop for a getaway that combines the pull of a compelling music and pool scene with wellness initiatives, culinary adventures and a sense of community. During its 2023 preview season, Hyde Ibiza hopes to bring a festival-inspired communal spirit to an island with relatively few lifestyle hotels despite its reputation as a hotspot for music, culture and tourism.

Summer of Hyde Preview Offer

Be the first to experience the bohemian getaway with a thriving pool scene, live music, wellness programming, and bars and restaurants set against mountain trails and the deep blue Balearic Sea with a limited preview offer including:

Up to 25% off room reservations

50 € daily restaurant and bar credit

Complimentary daily breakfast per person

Spaces Where Anything Can Happen

The enticing public spaces of Hyde Ibiza are designed for social connections, featuring three pools with bay views as part of the expansive Hyde Beach and Bungalow pool bars as well as design elements such as an endless sofa in the lobby and woven textile art that encourages you to linger and strike up a conversation before finding a new adventure. Hyde Ibiza is a place for discovering interesting pop-ups, collaborations with artists, partnerships, attractive wellness options and a powerful musical program with the feeling that anything can happen.

Terraces in Every Room + Amenities to Relax or Party

The Spanish studios Beades and Cuarto Interior have created a design with a relaxed approach incorporating custom millwork and artisan touches that convey the immersive character of the island. Hyde Ibiza will have two buildings with five floors, which will have total of 401 rooms for the 2024 season.

With a terrace in every room, the design encourages guests to connect with nature through textures such as wood, fabrics, leather and ceramic details. Warm colors and natural materials provide the perfect backdrop for guests to recharge or entertain friends while preparing to head out at night. In turn, the suites will have high quality materials and panoramic views over the picturesque bay of Cala Llonga with spaces to live your best life, such as VIP, All Access and Headliner accommodations, with two bedrooms with king size beds, living spaces, and two terraces overlooking the Mediterranean.

A Global Table of Flavors

Using local produce and international flavors as its base, Hyde Ibiza will feature Cuyo, an all-day dining restaurant for savoring the essence of the Balearic Islands and Hyde Beach a lounge style pool bar with music, cocktails and DJ sessions. Guests will also have access to a bohemian lobby bar with spectacular views, and more relaxed pool bar and a coffeeshop, all of which are shared with the adjacent Mondrian Ibiza.

Alongside Hyde Ibiza, Mondrian Ibiza will also open in August for a preview season. With 154 spacious guest rooms, Mondrian is known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming as a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Guests are able to enjoy entertainment and dining across both properties.

HYDE IBIZA Address Calle Atalaya, 20. Cala Llonga, Ibiza Bookings https://book.ennismore.com/hotels/hyde/ibiza

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 103 operating properties and a further 144 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

ABOUT HYDE HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES

When Hyde Lounge opened in 2005, it transformed the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles along with the concept of nightlife itself. Since that time, the brand has expanded to include Hyde Hotels and Residences, Beach Clubs and more, inviting its followers to enjoy a new kind of lifestyle. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences currently located in Miami, Hollywood, FL and Dubai, and upcoming openings in London, Ibiza, Mazatlan and Hội An, are intuitively dialled into the desires of the in-the-know, their interests, aspirations and tastes. This is a new kind of hospitality, grounded in the spirit of discovery. Hyde is more than a brand, it's a state of mind.

Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

