Genesys Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Sustainable Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiatives and Market-leading Position

Genesys, a global leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, uses cloud, digital, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to orchestrate and positively impact employee and customer experiences.

SAN ANTONIO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, in its ongoing research into sustainability and circular economy, continues to evaluate companies in the contact center industry that are furthering efforts to achieve sustainability goals within their company, as well as assisting clients in doing the same. Frost & Sullivan recently surveyed the contact center industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Genesys® with the 2023 North American Company of the Year Award for Sustainability in the Contact Center Industry. The company adopts an operational model based on growth, profitability, sustainability, and experience, with significant global sustainability efforts under the broader umbrella of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Examples include Genesys signing Amazon's 2040 Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion to support a more inclusive workplace, and the Terra Carta charter to protect the world's biodiversity under each of the three ESG pillars by 2030. In particular, the company's drive to migrate customers from premises-based systems to the cloud to reduce carbon emissions, has greatly impacted its ESG success.

Genesys (PRNewswire)

Further, the company's flexible workforce model which enables employees to work where they are most empowered to succeed—whether in-office, hybrid or at home-- and mass transit initiatives for employees drive the sustainable workplace of the future. The company has built ESG best practices earlier than most participants in the contact center industry setting it apart from competitors. The company has achieved a year-over-year reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) and carbon emissions, increased the percentage of employees in underrepresented groups, secured 100% completion of compliance training, and positively impacted millions of lives.

Genesys has increasingly garnered solid ratings from trusted validators of corporate sustainability since establishing its sustainability program in 2020, with a B grade from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and an EcoVadis gold rating, thus differentiating it in the industry. The company provides programs that map its corporate goals with Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Climate Action SDGs. The company's supplier diversity policy, sustainable sourcing document, and sustainability software assess the health and welfare of the supply chain to address these goals.

"Genesys has strongly embraced sustainability and inculcated a deep culture within its business to imbue a sense of purpose with its employees, customers, and partners in achieving them. Its cloud portfolio directly impacts ESG through carbon reduction and features that enhance the health and well-being of employees, enterprises and their customers, and business operations and profitability, and assist in achieving SDG goals," said Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director, Information and Communication Technologies, Frost & Sullivan. "With its impressive financial performance, brand equity, and strong overall performance, Genesys earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North American Company of the Year Award in the sustainability contact center industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 210.247.3823

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2023 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Cloud EX, GCXNow and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan