Denny’s Baconalia Menu Returns to America’s Diner Nationwide After 10-Year Hiatus

The biggest and best Baconalia Menu, featuring HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Premium Cherrywood Bacon, is back to satisfy fans' bacon cravings

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all bacon lovers! Denny's is ready to satisfy your cravings for crispy strips, answer your pleas for the ultimate pork, and feed your bacon obsession with the triumphant return of its Baconalia menu. Returning to all Denny's locations after a 10-year hiatus, this limited-time menu features seven craveable bacon-centric creations, making this the biggest and best Baconalia yet.

From June 21 through August 29, fans can feast on mouth-watering dishes such as Premium Bacon Loaded Pancakes™, the Triple Bacon Sampler™, the Bacon Obsession Burger™, and the Sweet Maple Bacon Sundae.™ Introduced to fans in 2011, Baconalia taps into America's obsession with all things bacon. In fact, the U.S. bacon market grew from $14.54 billion in 2022 to $15.5* billion in 2023 and is expected to continue growing at CAGR of 5.8%*.

All new for this Baconalia return, Denny's has partnered with the makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon for the first time to elevate its pork-tastic menu. Naturally, hardwood smoked, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon is the mother of all bacon, making it the perfect Baconalia side dish, topping, and main event.

"Many things have changed over the past decade, but one thing has remained the same, and that is America's love of and obsession with bacon," said John Dillon, Denny's president. "We're proud to partner with the makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon and bring our diner fans the biggest Baconalia celebration yet. We are confident guests will love our bacon-crazed menu and keep coming back for more."

Denny's offers savory, salty, and sizzlin'-good options to satisfy guests' bacon cravings. The HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Slam® consists of two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, four strips of thick-cut HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Premium Cherrywood Bacon, eggs, and hashbrowns, making it the perfect way to kick off the day. For a hearty lunch or dinner, guests can dine on a Sweet and Smoky BLT&E — a twist on the classic BLT that comes topped with eggs, bacon jam, and HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Premium Cherrywood Bacon.

And don't forget dessert! Diners can enjoy the What's Shakin' Bacon Milk Shake™ to satisfy their sweet tooth. This thick, hand-dipped milkshake is a delicious blend of premium vanilla ice cream, maple-flavored syrup, and diced bacon and topped with whipped cream. No sweeter way to top off a Baconalia visit.

"We're excited to partner with Denny's for the first time to upgrade their customers' bacon obsession during Baconalia," said Amy Sand, Director of Marketing, Hormel Foods. "As the premium bacon option for bacon lovers, it only makes sense to incorporate HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon across a variety of mouth-watering menu items that can be enjoyed anytime a bacon craving hits."

But that's not all! To round out the bacon bonanza, guests can purchase limited edition Baconalia merchandise on Dinerdrip.com. The deliciously cool swag includes beach towels, fluffy bucket hats, sunglasses, and a water flask with stickers-- the perfect accessories for the ultimate bacon lover.

The Baconalia menu is available all-day, every day, including Late Night, for a limited time only in Denny's locations nationwide. Items can be ordered online at www.dennys.com or through the Denny's iOS and Android apps. For more information about Denny's, please visit www.dennys.com .

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C- based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever. However, they prefer, whether at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand — the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner, which delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, Denny's had 1,594 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, which includes 161 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn , or YouTube .

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide.

Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Growth rates and projections from Yahoo! Finance, Smoked Bacon, and Ham Global Market Report 2023.

