IBM Expands Partnership with Adobe To Deliver Content Supply Chain Solution Using Generative AI

Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced plans to expand its longstanding partnership with Adobe to help brands successfully accelerate their content supply chains through the implementation of next-generation AI including Adobe Sensei GenAI services and Adobe Firefly (currently in beta), Adobe's family of creative generative AI models.

Drawing on decades of AI experience, IBM Consulting is launching a new portfolio of Adobe consulting services to help clients navigate the complex generative AI landscape, bringing together innovation, technology and design to digitally re-invent customer interactions. Leveraging Adobe's AI-accelerated Content Supply Chain solution and IBM Consulting services, the partners can help clients build an integrated content supply chain ecosystem that drives collaboration, optimizes creativity, increases speed, automates tasks and enhances stakeholders' visibility across design and creative projects.

Adobe's enterprise customers will have access to IBM Consulting experts, including 21,000 data, AI and experience consultants, who can help them effectively implement generative AI models for the design and creative process, including Firefly, which is initially focused on the generation of images and text effects, as well as Sensei GenAI services, a co-pilot for marketers embedded across Adobe's enterprise applications that can help simplify marketing workflows to increase productivity.

"We're seeing incredible momentum in AI adoption as more brands turn to generative AI to create seamless and highly personalized customer experiences to drive growth and improve productivity," said Matt Candy, global managing partner, IBM iX Customer & Experience Transformation, IBM Consulting. "By expanding our strategic partnership with Adobe, we can help marketers more effectively design AI-powered experiences while establishing appropriate guardrails, so the AI is built on trust and transparency principles to promote brand consistency and integrity."

Innovations Already Underway

The new services are built on IBM's own marketing transformation journey. IBM is helping Adobe improve how its marketing team manages work. Building on more than 20 years of collaboration, IBM and Adobe have a strategic partnership that spans both technology and services, including Adobe's adoption of Red Hat Open Shift, IBM AI and Sterling software. IBM Consulting also currently leads the market for Adobe technology certifications.

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with IBM to help brands deliver more personalized experiences to their customers," said Justin Merickel, vice president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. "By bringing together Adobe's AI-accelerated Content Supply Chain solution and IBM's human-centered experience design, we can help unlock an entirely new level of creative possibilities that delights employees and customers, accelerates adoption and drives better business decisions."

IBM Consulting's AI Capabilities

IBM Consulting recently announced its Center of Excellence for generative AI, which has more than 1,000 consultants with specialized generative AI expertise ready to help accelerate its clients' business transformations with enterprise-grade AI, including technology from Adobe, IBM and other ecosystem partners.

The Center of Excellence stands alongside IBM Consulting's existing global AI and Automation practice, which has conducted over 40,000 enterprise client engagements. It leverages proven methods like the IBM Garage for Generative AI, where IBM consultants apply a comprehensive, collaborative method to help clients fast-track innovation in the emerging category of foundation models for generative AI. That includes rapid use case ideation and prioritization, an open, multi-model approach to selecting architectures and training, as well as fine tuning and scaling models to unique business needs.

With deep industry expertise spanning strategy, experience design, technology, and operations, IBM Consulting is the catalyst for business transformation and the trusted partner to over 3,000 of the world's most innovative and valuable companies. Our 160,000 consultants embrace an open way of working, bringing a diverse set of voices, experiences and technologies like Hybrid Cloud and AI together to accelerate business transformation. Supported by IBM Garage, our proven co-creation method, we bring speed and scale to innovation with an enduring ecosystem of technology leaders to deliver solutions for some of the world's most complex challenges.

