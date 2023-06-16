Vinamilk forms strategic partnerships with top global companies and receives Purity Award for children's milk powder

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnamese dairy company Vinamilk has recently announced its strategic partnership with six leading global nutrition and bioscience companies. The collaboration reinforces Vinamilk's international reputation and its strong commitment to providing high-quality baby milk powder of international standards.

Vinamilk forms strategic partnerships with 6 leading global nutrition and bioscience companies (PRNewswire)

Six leading global nutrition and bioscience companies have partnered with Vinamilk in Vietnam including DSM (Switzerland), CHR HANSEN (Denmark), BENEO (Germany), GNOSIS (Italy), AAK (Sweden), and KANEMATSU (Japan). Through these strategic collaborations, Vinamilk is committed to delivering international-quality nutritional solutions, featuring superior formulations to the young generation of Vietnam.

Vinamilk's achievements are not only demonstrated in expanding cooperation, researching, and developing products but also in meeting the strictest standards related to purity and transparency. In recognition of these efforts, Vinamilk was awarded the Purity Award for its baby formula products Optimum Gold, YokoGold, ColosGold, Pedia Kenji, Dielac Grow Plus, Dielac Alpha, and Dielac Alpha Gold by the American non-profit organization Clean Label Project.

This award is a testament to Vinamilk's commitment to providing pure, safe, and nutritious products for babies and children. The brand is now the first in Asia to have achieved the Purity Award standard for its entire baby and children formula line.

Vinamilk became Asia' first to achieve Purity Award for its baby and children formula line (PRNewswire)

Over the years, recognizing that gaining customers' trust and staying ahead of the game requires continuous innovation, Vinamilk has invested extensively into its research and development activities. The brand has incorporated beneficial nutrients such as HMO-2'FL fiber, BB-12TM and LGG probiotics, and Nucleotides into its products to bring them closer to breast milk.

"Since its establishment, Vinamilk has been committed to continuous investment in modern production processes, the application of advanced scientific research, and the promotion of international cooperation to bring internationally standardized and the most suitable products for Vietnamese children. Vinamilk's partnership with major partners worldwide is a crucial factor that aids its journey to achieve that goal. Bringing more value to consumers and providing high-quality and safer products for children is our highest commitment," shared Mrs. Mai Kieu Lien, CEO of Vinamilk.

Vinamilk's USD 100 million powdered milk factory in Binh Duong is equipped with modern production lines to ensure product quality (PRNewswire)

Commenting on Vinamilk's dedication, Francois Scheffler, APAC President of DSM Group Asia Pacific stated, "DSM has cooperated with Vinamilk for many years. We have seen the company's endless efforts and overwhelming enthusiasm for developing products that meet international quality standards. Hence, I believe that with this stronger strategic partnership, Vinamilk will soon conquer the highest global standards in the dairy industry."

With the upcoming collaboration with leading innovators in the field, Vinamilk hopes to gain access to their advanced technologies and know-hows to accelerate its own product innovation.

Not only is it trusted by consumers in Vietnam, Vinamilk's children's milk powder has also been a key export since the 1990s and has significantly contributed to the company's accumulated export revenue of USD 3 billion.

About Vinamilk

Vinamilk is the leading dairy company in Vietnam, currently in the Top 40 largest global dairy companies and the 6th most valuable dairy brand in the world with brand value of USD 2.8 billion. The company has also exported its product to 58 countries and territories such as the USA, Japan, Korea, ASEAN countries, etc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vinamilk