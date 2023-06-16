This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a record-setting drag brunch and new Latina fashion dolls.
- H&M USA Breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for World's Largest Drag Brunch
H&M set the new record for the World's Largest Drag Brunch earlier today (June 10), with a 412-person drag brunch in Brooklyn, New York, that benefited one of the retailer's longtime collaborators and co-hosts of the event, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.
- Latinistas, World's First All-Latina Fashion Doll Line Sold Market-Wide at Major Retail Makes Debut as First Line Launched Under Historic New Toy Division
Designed to reflect the beauty and diversity of the Latino community, Latinistas boast a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors, varying hair textures, diverse facial features, diversity in heritage, backgrounds, and aspirational interests. Latinistas awaken toy aisles with a dose of cultural authenticity, in a historically culturally ambiguous toy market.
- Craig Newmark Philanthropies Pledges $100 Million to Support US Veterans and Military Families
In addition to grants focused on health and wellbeing, CNP is also committed to strengthening communities and building community-based networks for veterans and military families so that all who serve have access to the highest level of care and resources no matter where they call home.
- Digital Mental Health Startup Raises $1.2M Pre-Seed to Expand Culturally-Responsive Care
Anise Health is addressing this mental health equity crisis by reimagining the end-to-end care journey. Anise's care model is tailored to address unique cultural stressors, and Anise's providers are trained in cultural sensitivity to ensure consistently high-quality care.
- Group Black and Nielsen Uncover That Black Creators Deliver More Media Value Than Their Non-Black Counterparts in Key Categories
In addition to generating a higher media value, Black creators also saw higher levels of follower growth and interaction rates between 2020 to 2022. In the lifestyle category, which make up 40% of paid advertising opportunities, they outperform non-Black creators by 10.5 times.
- Fastweb Releases Annual Roster of Scholarship and Internship Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Students and Allies
Scholarship and Internship applications are open for students focusing their studies in various fields including STEM, Social Work, Community Service and more to help them pay for their college education and support their career goals.
- Documentary from John Deere and Al Roker Entertainment Puts the Spotlight on Land Ownership Challenges Facing Black Farmers
"This film serves as an important platform for Black farmers to delve into their history while also discussing impactful ways to sustain agriculture and places to go for help with legislation and available grants," said Al Roker, executive producer.
- Sachs Foundation Bridges Educational Opportunity Gap for Black Students with Over $1.5 Million in Scholarships Awarded
The new class of Sachs scholars' academic achievements are cause for celebration at a time when racial equity programs are being rolled back nationwide despite research consistently highlighting barriers that Black students face when pursuing higher-educational opportunities.
- Absolut® Proudly Celebrates LGBTQ+ Representation Since 1981 with 'Absolut Ally' Platform
A multi-pronged, global initiative, Absolut Ally will provide educational resources and monetary donations to champion creating safer and more inclusive spaces for the 21+ LGBTQ+ community, as part of a broader effort to help more people and more places be better allies.
- Educators Petition for Creation of New AP Women's History Course
When the longtime educators received a 2022-23 Harvard teacher support grant, their initial goal was singular: to undergo research at the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America with the aim of updating current AP government course requirements to be inclusive of women. But their goal soon stretched.
- Jobs For the Future Launches Advocacy Art Campaign to Normalize Career Opportunities for People Who Have Records
"Our political, economic, and social systems are designed to prevent people with records from advancing in their careers and in their lives. When we normalize opportunity for people with records, we are removing these systemic barriers and setting people up for economic success," said Brandi Mandato, senior director of JFF's Center for Justice & Economic Advancement.
