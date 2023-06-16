Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 12:00pm PST

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers is starting the summer HOT! They just presented their Art of the American West sale Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, which brought phenomenal results, specifically in the fine art category. The star of the show was the Native American artist, Oscar Howe, best known for his innovative and expressive depictions of traditional Dakota culture and mythology. He had two works in the sale, each reaching six-digit bids, but one achieving a new world action record for the artist at $325,000! Other standout works include a Navajo Late Classic child's blanket, a sculpture by Allan House, Native American pottery, and some beautiful Hopi and Pueblo jewelry.

NEW World Auction Record! Lot 1072: Oscar Howe (1915-1983, Yanktonai Dakota), (PRNewswire)

Moran's achieves a NEW world auction record of $325,000 for Oscar Howe in their Art of the American West sale!

Two works from Oscar Howe highlighted the summer auction with a combined total of $550,000. Together, lots 1071 and 1072 brought ten phone bidders, including private collectors, museums, and other institutions from California, New Mexico, Arizona, South Dakota, New York, and Florida. Each of these works, sold on behalf of a private Los Angeles area estate, had pre-sale auction estimates of $12,000 - $18,000 but sold well into the six figures. Crushing his previous auction record of $58,000 (achieved back in 2020), was lot 1072, Howe's "Camte Waste, No No Wa" ("Good Heart Forever"). Two phone bidders fought back and forth until the victor walked away with the work for $325,000 (including buyer's premium)— making it the new world-auction record for the artist! The second work, lot 1071 "Koda, Nape Ciuza" ("Friend, I Shake Your Hand"), 1966, also brought in a whopping $225,000 (including buyer's premium)!

After the Howe works, the next top lot was a Navajo Late Classic child's blanket, selling for a staggering $31,250 (including buyer's premium)! This weaving, lot 1093, had an estimate of $5,000-7,000 and was woven in the 1870s with cochineal red, cream, and black wool displaying three bands of crosses divided by horizontal ticking.

For over fifty years, John Moran Auctioneers has grown to be an industry leader and now presents their Art of the American West auction four times a year. This would not be possible without their VP and Western and American Indian Art Specialist, Maranda Moran. Maranda has been Moran's go-to source for Western and Native American fine and decorative art for over two decades.

