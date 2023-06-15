Jim Currier Named Honeywell Aerospace President and CEO; Mike Madsen Announces Retirement

Jim Currier , President, Electronic Solutions, Honeywell Aerospace, has been named President and CEO, Aerospace, effective August 1, 2023

Mike Madsen , President and CEO, Honeywell Aerospace, has elected to retire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that Honeywell Aerospace President and CEO, Mike Madsen, has elected to retire and Jim Currier, President, Electronic Solutions, Honeywell Aerospace, has been named his successor effective August 1, 2023. Jim will become a company officer, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO, Vimal Kapur, and will continue to be based in Phoenix, Ariz.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Jim Currier's level of experience and tenure ready to take the helm for the Aerospace business at Honeywell," said Kapur. "Jim has an engaging leadership style, a people-first approach, and strong relationships with our customers and employees. When Jim officially starts in his role, he will focus on accelerating the growth of our business and driving even more value to Honeywell Aerospace customers through safer, healthier, more sustainable, and innovative solutions."

"On behalf of the Board and the entire organization, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for the 37 years Mike has given to Honeywell Aerospace," said Kapur. "I've personally known Mike for a long time, and he has been an extremely effective leader and change agent in our industry. Mike has a rich history of achieving and exceeding results, as Aerospace has won an unprecedented $35B in new business these last two years. His leadership and commitment to customers, employees, and the community is unparalleled. Because of Mike's passion and dedication to the business, he has helped set up Honeywell Aerospace to be even more successful in the years to come, and I wish him the very best in his upcoming retirement."

Currier has been with Honeywell Aerospace for 17 years, and prior to his current position, has held the roles of the President of Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India Aftermarket business; Vice President of Airlines in North America; and Vice President of Business Development, Engines and Power Systems.

Before joining Honeywell, Currier oversaw the design, development, and testing of upper-stage rocket engine programs at United Technologies. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Miami and was inducted into the International Space Hall of Fame for his role in the Delta Clipper X/XA program.

In more than three decades in the aerospace business, Madsen has held a variety of executive roles, leading multi-billion-dollar business units as well as global support functions. He began his career at Honeywell as an engine performance engineer supporting the TFE731, ATF3, and CFE738 engines. He also led development activities on a wide range of products ranging from solar dynamic power systems to cryogenic valves, launch vehicle actuation systems, and aircraft pneumatic components.

Madsen recently oversaw the launch of Honeywell Anthem, Honeywell's next-gen integrated flight deck, which is poised to change how pilots fly aircraft. He was also responsible for the creation of the Urban Air Mobility/Unmanned Aerial Systems Greenhouse, and in just three years, that team has won over $7.5B in new business.

Madsen has been an active leader in the community, having established a partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring STEM education to the forefront of schools throughout the state of Arizona. He also led efforts to create meaningful relationships with both Mesa Public Schools and the Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona to give the youth of Arizona communities increased STEM learning and future career opportunities.

