Relay Payments Brings Fraud-Free Digital Fuel Payments to 800+ Travel Centers

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With card skimming on the rise nationwide, Relay Payments , the fintech company building a digital payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries, is launching its digitized diesel payment platform at Pilot Company's industry-leading network of travel centers. With Relay Payments now available at more than 800 of Pilot Company's travel centers, millions of truck drivers visiting one of these locations daily will now have access to reliable, digital, fraud-free payment transactions.

"We take fraud protection seriously and are always looking for innovative solutions to support the needs of our fleet customers," said David Hughes, senior vice president of sales for Pilot Company. "Digital payment technologies like Relay provide fleets with enhanced anti-fraud capabilities and improve the ease of commercial diesel transactions. We are excited to offer Relay Payments across our extensive travel center network and to bring cutting-edge technologies to the trucking industry."

Fleets of all sizes can now use Relay for payments at more than 800 participating Pilot, Flying J, and One9 Fuel Network travel centers in the U.S., and can continue to leverage their existing savings and direct billing arrangements with Pilot Company on the Relay platform. Carriers also benefit from Relay's robust fraud mitigation measures, contactless technology, transparent fees, and access to Relay's 24/7 U.S.-based customer support.

"Fuel fraud and outdated payment technologies hurt the entire supply chain, costing fleets, merchants, and drivers hundreds of millions of dollars each year," said Relay co-founder and president Spencer Barkoff. "By offering our services at Pilot Company locations, we are able to provide reliability, security, and flexibility for carriers and drivers, all while reducing fraud. We're fortunate to build products that solve the industry's biggest challenges, and we couldn't be more excited to work with Pilot Company to bring these products to millions of drivers."

Relay first introduced its fast, secure digital payment solution in 2019 to eliminate long delays that forced drivers to wait hours for payment approvals and authorizations. Fleets eagerly adopted the industry-leading system resulting in instant payment transactions and more time maximizing hours of service. Relay's payment network has continued to expand rapidly, allowing fleets nationwide to make fast and secure over-the-road payments.

For more information about Relay Payments or to download the mobile app, visit RelayPayments.com . For more information about Pilot Company and to find nearby Pilot and Flying J locations, visit pilotflyingj.com .

About Relay Payments

Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building a digital payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 carriers and drivers, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments in an industry historically reliant on cards, cash, and checks to conduct business. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, Old Dominion Freight Line, and others to streamline their payment process and optimize operations to get consumer products to shelves quickly. For more information about Relay or to download the app, visit relaypayments.com .

