Optoma Showcases "Create. Connect. Inspire." Solutions at InfoComm 2023

Optoma highlights new ML1080 series projectors, interactive education software and more

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas in projection technology,¹ elevates its InfoComm 2023 presence with a wide array of products that showcase the company's leadership in developing innovative professional display solutions. Ranging from its new portable, premium RGB triple laser ML1080 series and high brightness WUXGA laser projectors, to its interactive flat panel displays (IFPs) and display software management solutions, Optoma is exhibiting its breadth of solutions at booth #2043.

"Optoma strives to enhance the user experience, executing impactful immersive solutions that create, connect and inspire any audience," said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, Optoma. "As the professional installation market continues to evolve, we remain focused on empowering our customers by providing cutting-edge and new eco-friendly solutions for a broad range of installation environments."

Optoma ML1080 and ML1080ST

The award winning Optoma ML1080 and ML1080ST are first-of-its-kind portable, premium RGB triple laser projectors offering a wide BT2020 color gamut and 1,200 lumens of brightness. Addressing the growing demand for compact laser projectors with sharp color accuracy and high brightness, the Optoma ML1080 series was designed with RGB triple laser light source technology to meet the various needs of installation environments and professionals on-the-go.

Weighing about two pounds, the ML1080 and ML1080ST sport a minimalistic, award-winning* design, and have the lowest carbon footprint of any Optoma product, with a chassis made from 50% post-consumer recycled materials. The ML1080ST offers an impressive 0.78:1 short throw ratio alternative, delivering up to 100-inch images from five feet away from display surfaces for use in smaller spaces.

Powered by Optoma's VIOSO Nano 6, a customized all-in-one content playback solution for warping and blending, the ML1080 and ML1080ST will be on display in an immersive dining experience featuring 360° visuals developed in partnership with Zanim8tion. Specializing in immersive content, Zanim8tion is carving a niche in immersive experiences and dining adventures that rely on the technical aspect of 360° visuals using our proprietary tools and processes.

Mozaik's mozaBook Education Software and Optoma's 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels

Optoma and Mozaik have joined forces to bring the best in education content with its mozaBook education software, available on Optoma's Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels. This powerful education platform provides a wealth of interactive resources with its interactive whiteboard tools, quizzes, 3D content and multimedia materials, including interactive 3D animations or laboratory tools to elevate the learning experience. At InfoComm, visitors can receive a free trial until August 31st, 2023.**

The IFPs offer multiple easy-to-use annotation tools and extensive connectivity features along with a unique whiteboard application for enhanced learning, sharing and collaboration in classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms and other professional environments.

Optoma High Brightness WUXGA Projectors

Experience engaging projection mapping demonstrations featuring the award-winning ZU2200 and ZU920T projectors, powered by Optoma's VIOSO Nano 6 for warping and blending. The ZU920T is a fixed lens, WUXGA laser short throw projector, featuring 9,800 lumens and 4K and HDR compatibility to meet the demand for high brightness projectors that do not require interchangeable lenses.

At 17,000, 19,000 and 22,000 lumens respectively, the Optoma Ultra Bright Series ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 projectors establish an incredibly high brightness benchmark to the category, as well as extreme flexibility with eight interchangeable lenses to meet the needs of even the most complex installations.

The Optoma ZU2200 won several industry awards, including Best of Show at InfoComm 2021 by ProjectorCentral, Best in Market from Digital Signage Magazine, AV Technology's InfoComm Best in Market 2021 Awards, a 2022 Innovative Product Award from Sound and Video Contractor, and a 2022 Hot Products of the Year Award from Religious Product News.

Optoma Green Promise

Designing innovative products with sustainability in mind, Optoma initiated its Green Promise to consider every stage of a product's lifecycle – from design, manufacturing, and packaging to logistics and usage. Optoma's green products are made with up to 50% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastics, and packaging up to 99% recyclable. Products are built with energy-saving technology, giving users up to 30,000 hours of operability with minimal maintenance, as well as mercury-free materials, further lowering their carbon footprint. Optoma's compact product sizes also effectively reduce packaging by up to 50% less compared to competitors, resulting in more efficient logistics that help minimize carbon emissions during the transportation process.

Optoma OMS Cloud

The cloud version of Optoma Management Suite (OMS) is an intuitive display management solution, powered by Microsoft Azure that is streamlining operations by monitoring, diagnosing, and controlling audio visual displays worldwide via a single platform. Also compatible with other displays that are connected via PJLink, OMS enables easy integration into existing display fleets while offering differing levels of access and control for users, ensuring devices are securely managed through an easy-to-use interface and 24/7, real-time monitoring.

OM Interactive

OM Interactive, a leading provider of interactive solutions, is thrilled to showcase its latest innovative interactive systems. Visitors can experience a new dimension of interactive engagement through OM Interactive's ground-breaking systems, powered by Optoma's exceptional projection technology. Designed to captivate and educate, these state-of-the-art systems deliver unparalleled motion-activated interactivity and immersive experiences across a broad range of applications, such as senior-care facilities, special-needs schools and children's play areas.

*The Optoma ML1080 has been recognized by Projector Central Best of Show InfoComm 2023 and for its design excellence by three prestigious international design award programs, including the iF Design, Red Dot Design, and Green Good Design awards.

**The free trial period starts from the activation of the code and can be activated up until August 31st 2023.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optoma.com.

