GEODIS Names Nashville Soccer Club’s Shaq Moore as Company’s First U.S. Brand Ambassador

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, today announced the company's first U.S. brand ambassador deal with Nashville Soccer Club player Shaq Moore. The news follows the historic naming rights announcement between the logistics leader and Nashville SC in March 2022 to unveil the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada as GEODIS Park.

A 26-year-old from Powder Springs, Georgia, Moore currently plays as right back for Nashville SC. He signed with Nashville SC in July 2022 and has made 17 total appearances with the team. Moore joined Nashville SC from CD Tenerife in Spain's second division, where he made 101 appearances throughout his three-year tenure. He also played professionally in Spain at CF Huracán Moncada, Real Oviedo Vetusta, Atlético Levante UD, and CF Reus Deportiu. Moore debuted on the U.S. Men's National Team in 2018 and was part of the team winning the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also played for the U.S. team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar.

"Shaq is a rising star in both MLS and Team USA, and introducing him as GEODIS' first U.S. brand ambassador is a natural fit based on our shared values," said Matthew Kolton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Sales Performance at GEODIS in Americas. "We have the same passion, ambition, and commitment to being the best in our respective fields. GEODIS Park has become a unique platform for us to further connect with our teammates, community, and clients, and we're thrilled to welcome Shaq to the GEODIS family to make an even greater impact together."

As part of the brand ambassador deal, Moore will collaborate with GEODIS at community volunteer days, teammate appreciation events, and client engagements in both Nashville and when on the road at Nashville SC away matches. The news comes on the heels of Moore's appearance in GEODIS' first commercial in the U.S., which debuted in March 2023. The commercial, which explores how GEODIS keeps Nashville SC ready for matchday, launched on Apple TV ahead of the team's 2023 season.

"It's been exciting to see just how active the GEODIS brand has been with both the Nashville SC team and players over the past two seasons since announcing GEODIS Park," said Moore. "It's an honor to be named GEODIS' first U.S. brand ambassador. I look forward to representing GEODIS on and off the field and seeing what we can achieve together in our local community and beyond."

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the U.S., GEODIS in Americas has been in the Nashville community for more than 70 years. With its Americas operations headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, GEODIS has expanded its local community impact efforts through its naming rights deal with Nashville SC. For example, for the past two years, GEODIS and Nashville SC have teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help families in need. In 2023, teammates prepared more than 1,500 relief boxes, equaling over 26,500 meals, for tornado victims in Arkansas through Second Harvest. GEODIS' new brand ambassador deal with Moore will allow the company to further its community impact efforts alongside the star player.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

