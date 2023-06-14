The Estée Lauder Companies to Present Novel Scientific Data at World Congress of Dermatology

ELC to Present Novel Scientific Data Spanning Emerging Research Areas and Clinical Progress to Promote Skin Health and Anti-aging at World Congress of Dermatology

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (NYSE: EL) today announced that the company and its brands will present at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) in Singapore from July 3-8, 2023. ELC researchers across 3 brands and ELC Research & Development (R&D) will share novel clinical and preclinical results that demonstrate scientific innovation and leadership across emerging areas of skin health and anti-aging in the form of 5 poster presentations and a satellite symposium during this global event, which takes place every 4 years.

Estee Lauder Companies (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to share key findings at the upcoming WCD from our most recent research efforts, which leverage insights from the fields of longevity and epigenetics to advance our understanding of the molecular pathways underlying inflammation and aging," said Nadine Pernodet, PhD, Senior Vice President, Bioscience, ELC. "The breadth and depth of data to be presented further reflects our robust combined R&D and clinical testing capabilities. These highly integrated areas of focus support our exploration of new ingredients or methodologies to ultimately help shape and advance the skin care landscape."

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: The effect of a multi-ingredient facial cream on skin structure, function, and appearance: evidence from ex vivo and clinical studies

Presenter: Jaime Emmetsberger, PhD

Title: The importance of Sirt2 in regulating mechanobiology of the skin

Presenter: Nadine Pernodet, PhD

Title: Anti-glycation and anti-sallowness effects of certain materials in 3D skin equivalent models

Presenter: Tom Mammone, PhD

Title: A topical cosmetic serum with a targeted, triple action approach provides anti-aging benefits equal to or better than a single laser treatment

Presenter: Kristine Schmalenberg, PhD

Title: The benefits of regular use of moisturizer to skin aging prevention: a six-month evaluator blinded, randomized, and controlled clinical study

Presenter: Hao Ouyang, PhD

In addition, ELC's "Sirtuins and Longevity" symposium will be held on July 6 from 5:30 to 6:45 PM Singapore time. The symposium will feature Dr. Pernodet and Danica Chen, PhD, Professor, Metabolic Biology, Nutritional Sciences & Toxicology, University of California, Berkeley, who will discuss the latest research on sirtuins and their impact on youthful, active skin as well as aging. Presented by scientists active in the study of longevity science, including a world-renowned expert in sirtuin biology, this symposium will share key research on the relationship between these longevity factors and the hallmarks of aging. The new findings presented here will provide insight into how an understanding of aging pathways and targets will form the basis for skin longevity research, which will aid in the continued development of approaches to slow or reverse visible aging in skin.

Around the world, ELC is dedicated to cutting-edge science with multidisciplinary expertise ranging from basic science and advanced technologies to the intersections of physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering. The company has 75 years of formulation authority and is deeply integrated into the scientific community, regularly presenting at leading events and publishing in peer-reviewed journals. ELC has a commitment to advancing women in STEM, and within its own operations, all of the company's R&D and innovation laboratories worldwide are led by women and more than half of its scientists, engineers, and technical professionals are women.

