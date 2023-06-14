Aflac recognized as one of 50 most community-minded companies in U.S. for sixth consecutive year by Points of Light

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.,1 announced it has been named by Points of Light to The Civic 50 list for the sixth consecutive year, recognizing the company's commitment to corporate responsibility. According to Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

"We are proud to be named to The Civic 50 list for 2023 as it illustrates our long-standing commitment to making a difference when and where it matters most in the communities we serve," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "Whether it's helping families facing childhood cancer or sickle cell disease, providing opportunities for our diverse workforce and distribution channels, being mindful of our environmental impact, being good stewards of shareholders' resources, or being there for our policyholders during their times of need, we believe that our people-first approach is not only the right thing to do, but also makes good business sense."

In 2022, more than half (51%) of Aflac's corporate donations addressed community-level disparities and positively impacted underserved populations, including people of color, lower-income populations, and veterans.

Aflac employees volunteered more than 14,000 hours for various events and organizations and gave more than $200,000 to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Aflac's independent sales agents donated more than $5.9 million from commission checks in 2022 to the cancer center, rated among the top 10 children's cancer facilities in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. Since 1995, Aflac has contributed $168 million to the Aflac Cancer Center, which annually cares for about 2,500 children with cancer and more than 6,500 children with sickle cell disease, hemophilia and other blood disorders. It is the largest sickle cell program in the country.

Additionally, Aflac launched a global investments strategy that supports minority partners and identifies investments that drive diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in 2021. Last year, the global investments team sourced more than $1.7 billion in sustainability and DEI investments. Aflac spent about $41 million with diverse suppliers in 2022 as well.

For 11 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Aflac set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. To view the full report and see the complete list of The Civic 50 2023 honorees, visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50-honorees/.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 67 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance policies in force. In 2021, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the ninth year, the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 17th consecutive year, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

