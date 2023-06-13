Unlocking a New Era in Luxury Real Estate: Renowned Industry Maven Cindy Ambuehl Joins Christie's International Real Estate in New Brentwood Office

BRENTWOOD, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Christie's International Real Estate, the exclusive Los Angeles-area affiliate for the Christie's International Real Estate global luxury network, proudly announces the appointment of Cindy Ambuehl , a distinguished veteran of the industry with 16 years of unparalleled expertise, as Executive Director of Luxury Estates at their new Brentwood office.

Cindy Ambuhel (PRNewswire)

As one of the most sought-after professionals in Los Angeles, consistently ranking as a top producer in the fiercely competitive luxury market, Ambuehl brings a dedicated team of consultants, an unparalleled level of expertise, and an extensive network of prominent homebuyers, sellers, and fellow agents to the table. The arrival of Ambuehl, a true industry luminary who's amassed over $2 billion in total sales volume, promises to elevate Christie's International Real Estate's presence and solidify its position in the ever-evolving luxury real estate market. Previously, Ambuehl was Luxury Estate Director in the Santa Monica office of Compass.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to the AKG | Christie's International Real Estate family and have her serve as Executive Director of our new Brentwood office," said Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate. "Together, we aim to redefine the essence of real estate, placing integrity, collaboration, and community partnership at the heart of our endeavors."

After a remarkable career as a renowned actress and model, Ambuehl made a successful transition to the real estate industry. Today, she stands as one of the most celebrated professionals in the field, selling between $200 million and $300 million annually. Despite the challenging market conditions in 2022, Cindy achieved remarkable success by closing an impressive 38 deals, totaling a transaction volume of $250 million. Ambuehl's diverse background, combined with her exceptional work ethic, unwavering determination, and unrivaled knowledge of the area's most luxurious communities, has earned her numerous prestigious accolades. Notably, she has been recognized as one of Hollywood's 'Top 30 Real Estate Agents' by The Hollywood Reporter, featured in Variety's 'Showbiz Real Estate Elite,' and secured a coveted spot on RealTrends' esteemed 'The Thousand' list of the nation's top-selling agents.

Cindy has actively participated in numerous charitable organizations, including Give Back Homes. According to Blake Andrews, the founder of Give Back Homes, "Cindy has believed in the Giveback Homes vision for nearly a decade. We are grateful for her passion, generosity, and support. We're so proud to be aligned with Cindy and thrilled to see her success in the industry,"

Ambuehl has also had the privilege of representing some of the most remarkable architectural estate homes in the area, as well as working with the region's most renowned individuals. Her portfolio boasts a collection of iconic transactions, including the sale of: The elegant property at 1116 Napoli Dr. was sold for an impressive $22.25 million. Less than two years later, she sold it again for $25 million. Similarly, 1529 Amalfi Dr. closed at $21 million within just two weeks of being on the market and sold for $1.25 million over the asking price. Another notable sale was 1302 Collingwood Pl., which fetched $20.2 million. Moreover, a property on S Canyon View Drive was sold off-market for $19.25 million, setting a record for the highest sale on that street. Additionally, 665 Walther Way was sold for a remarkable $19.5 million. And then we have the colossal $30 million estate coming soon in Kenter Canyon. These notable deals serve as a testament to Ambuehl's expertise and ability to handle high-value properties with finesse.

"I am thrilled to be joining AKG | Christie's International Real Estate and serving as Executive Director of Luxury Estates at their new Brentwood office," said Ambuehl. "From the moment I learned about its principles and culture, I knew this was the place where I belonged. AKG and Christie's unwavering commitment to ethical practices, its dynamic vision and emphasis on building strong relationships with clients and communities, and trust above all else approach, resonates deeply with my own values. I am excited to be part of a brokerage that consistently strives for excellence and upholds the highest standards in everything we do. Together, I am confident that we will achieve great things and make a positive impact in the industry."

This strategic expansion reflects the brokerage's commitment to providing exceptional service and will serve as a hub for buyers, sellers, and agents to explore their real estate needs while receiving personalized attention from an experienced team of real estate consultants. The new Brentwood office will be located at 11911 San Vicente Blvd. Suite 330 Brentwood 90049

AKG | Christie's International Real Estate Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate