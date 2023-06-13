Orion Metal Exchange Foresees Impending Real Estate Collapse and its Negative Impact on Global Markets

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The real estate market has experienced unprecedented growth over the past decade, fueled by soaring prices and an influx of speculative real estate investors. However, mounting evidence suggests that this upward trajectory may be reaching a critical turning point.

"The real estate market is poised for a major correction," said Jacob Blalock, CEO of Orion Metal Exchange. "The inflated pricing of homes combined with the interest rate increases, have pushed many home buyers out of the housing market. When the bubble bursts, it will have a devastating impact on the economy. The future in commercial real estate looks increasingly precarious as well."

While the exact timing and extent of the impending real estate collapse may remain uncertain, industry experts, including prominent economists and market analysts, are increasingly sounding the alarm. Orion Metal Exchange believes that proactive measures should be taken to protect wealth and investments to mitigate potential losses and navigate the challenging times ahead.

Blalock said that gold is a safe haven asset that can protect investors from the volatility of the stock market and the likely collapse of the real estate market. "Tangible gold has been a store of value for thousands of years, carries no counterparty risk in ownership, and gold is a great way to hedge against real inflation."

In light of the anticipated real estate collapse and its potential ramifications on global markets, Orion Metal Exchange provides valuable information to help individuals make informed decisions and protect their wealth in an increasingly uncertain economic landscape.

Orion Metal Exchange offers a variety of self-directed individual retirement account programs which enable investors to own physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Tangible precious metal IRA accounts are easy to set up, cost-effective to maintain and offer a way to own tangible precious metals in an IRS-compliant accredited retirement account.

