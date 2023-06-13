MediaVillage to Host Cannes Lions Opening Panel at The FQ Equality Lounge

─Nonprofit also co-hosting VIP Dinner with OAAA and The Weather Company-an IBM Business on June 22─

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaVillage Education Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing a culture of learning and diversity in the advertising-supported media community, will host a panel with four advertising and marketing experts and co-host cocktails and dinner during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity taking place in France June 19-23.

On Monday, June 19, MediaVillage Education Foundation will host The FQ opening panel in Cannes. The brand and agency side experts discussing "The Power of Creativity as AI, NFTs and the Metaverse Transform Advertising" panel are Avery Akkineni, President of Vayner3; Sophie Kelly, SVP Whiskies, N.A., Diageo; Solange Claudio, President, Formerly Known As (FKA); and Shirli Zelcer, Global Head of Analytics and Technology, Merkle. Jack Myers, media ecologist and founder of MediaVillage, will moderate. Location: The Martinez FQ Equality Lounge, Suite 731. #EqualityLounge #CannesLions2023. The conversation will be available on demand at the MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange and www.TheFQInSites.com.

"This panel on the future of creativity is a relevant and important focus for launching the Cannes Lions. We are proud to partner with The FQ on bringing together these media industry thought leaders," said Myers. "Their insights on how technology is transforming creativity will inform the week ahead for attendees as they are immersed in a future perspective on advertising and media business."

The panel will emphasize the importance of human leadership, uncover actionable strategies to navigate the evolving industry, explore AI ethics, and harness the power of creativity as the Metaverse expands. MediaVillage is planning a post-Cannes webinar to take a deeper dive into these important topics next month at MediaVillage.org.

On Thursday, June 22, MediaVillage.org will co-host an invite-only Cannes VIP Cocktails and Dinner with The Weather Company - an IBM Business, and OAAA (Out of Home Advertising Association of America).

Throughout the week, Myers and MediaVillage columnist Raquelle Zuzarte will be interviewing industry leaders on their Cannes Lions experience. Planned interviews include James Rooke, President, Comcast Advertising; Nicolle Pangis, Chief Executive Officer, Ampersand; Kim Granito, Head of Marketing, AMC Networks; Aneessa Steilen, VP of Media & Distribution Marketing, Vevo; Rob Christensen, SVP, US Sales & Global Distribution, Vevo; and Soo Jin Oh, Chief Strategy Officer, FreeWheel.

About MediaVillage Education Foundation:

MediaVillage Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization providing free, accessible on-demand learning for individuals, companies, and trade organizations in the advertising-supported media industry. Its Knowledge Exchange and MeetingPrep.ai educational hubs are on-demand tools supporting a future-forward workforce. MediaVillage.org also provides The Myers Report market intelligence and professional development resources from AdvancingDiversity.org including funding for college loan relief, continuing education scholarships, and the annual Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors. The Foundation's outreach and professional development programs include WomenAdvancing.org, LGBTQAdvancing.com, Ask-GenZ.com, Legends & Leadership, and TheAgeofAging.com. Since 2016, MediaVillage has supported the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors to recognize companies, organizations, and individuals who have proven the business value of diversity, inclusion, and education. MediaVillage also hosts a free Thought Leaders self-publishing platform and a free resume submission and review portal at AdvancingDiversity.org. Visit MediaVillage.org and www.aboutmediavillage.com for more information. To follow MediaVillage Education Foundation on social, visit LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

