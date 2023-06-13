DRS. TERRENCE FERGUSON AND VERNARD HODGES OF "CRITTER FIXERS" OPEN PETSMART VETERINARY SERVICES HOSPITAL IN SMYRNA, GEORGIA

SMYRNA, Ga., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Founders of "Critter Fixers Veterinary Hospitals," Dr. Vernard Hodges, DVM and Dr. Terrence Ferguson, DVM, are proud to announce the opening of a new veterinarian hospital inside the local Smyrna PetSmart store located at 2540 Cumberland Blvd., SE. The PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) hospital is now accepting new pet patients, offering knowledgeable, compassionate veterinary care from a convenient PetSmart location that has all their pet care needs.

Dr. Paul Norwood, DVM will serve as the location's primary practicing veterinarian and part owner of the hospital. He graduated from Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine alongside Drs. Hodges and Ferguson and has more than 25 years of veterinary experience. The Smyrna location will serve cats, dogs, and specialty pets, including reptiles, birds, and small animals, and offer services including preventative and critical care, vaccinations, spay/neuter services, dental cleanings, and more.

There will be a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. eastern. The community is invited to stop by to meet the local team of veterinarians and staff and learn more about the PVS offerings. The first 50 attendees will receive a free $10 PetSmart gift card and the first 25 pets will get a free dental evaluation.

"As a veterinarian for 25 years, this isn't something I ever imagined," says PVS location co-owner and co-founder of "Critter Fixers Veterinary Hospitals," Dr. Hodges. "I'm especially passionate about working with PVS because investment is a huge barrier to owning a practice. PVS' supportive financial model is a known and trusted brand that drives natural traffic to the clinic, which makes all the difference for veterinarians of color and new graduates starting out."

With five seasons of pet care stardom under their belts, Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson continue to use their platform to inspire the next generation of future veterinarians. Through PVS, they aim to deepen their impact and provide additional opportunities for veterinarians of color to take on leadership and ownership roles within the profession and their community.

"Our partnership with Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson provides more opportunities for veterinarians to excel in their career and focus on what they love – caring for animals," said John Bork, senior vice president of vet health services at PVS. "PVS puts the power back into the hands of veterinarians, allowing them to own their practice inside a PetSmart location. We are excited for our continued work with Dr. Hodges, Dr. Ferguson and their teams to expand PVS locations as well as encourage the industry to create an inclusive environment that is supportive of doctors and the pets they care for."

Additionally, Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson will be opening a second PVS location this summer at the PetSmart location in Warner Robins, with additional locations to be announced. For more information and to book a visit at the new Smyrna PVS hospital, visit www.petsmart.com/petsmart-veterinary-services.

About PetSmart Veterinary Services

PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) is an independent business ownership model that provides a complete solution for veterinarians to open their own franchised practice. Launched in 2022, PVS makes it possible for veterinarians to operate an independent business at a substantially reduced cost compared to starting a new practice on their own. PVS hospitals and urgent care centers connect pet parents with local, trusted veterinarians with convenient veterinarian hospital locations within PetSmart stores. Locations offer quality care with the latest veterinary equipment and support from PVS' experienced team of dedicated industry experts.

Franchise opportunities are available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Veterinarians interested in learning about PVS or to find more information on PVS locations, visit www.pvsownership.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

