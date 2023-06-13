Aligned in their uncompromising pursuit of excellence in design and craftsmanship, Binghatti and Jacob & Co. proudly present the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences – the crown jewel of Dubai, designed for avant-garde living.

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Dubai-based real estate developer Binghatti and high jewelry and horology brand Jacob & Co. have entered in a design partnership to create a jewel of residential construction. The two brands are collaborating to deliver the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences. Dubai's shining Hyper-Tower is set to break the record for the highest residential tower in the world. With its majestically designed exterior and radiant crest, the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences has deservedly been labeled "the crown jewel of Dubai".

The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences: Sales at Dubai's next-level skyline jewel are officially open (PRNewsfoto/Binghatti) (PRNewswire)

Binghatti and Jacob & Co. are now accepting nominations from clients applying for acquisition. The program's nomination and sales are an exclusive process where dedicated VIP client relationship representatives register interest, manage client nomination and sales.

The Hyper-Tower encapsulates Binghatti's unwavering dedication to design excellence, infused with Jacob & Co.'s unique artistry and craftsmanship for the interior design.

The residential units, architectural marvels referred to as mansions and villas, depending on size, range from quarter-floor to full-floor to expansive two-floor penthouse. Each meticulously constructed residence features the most refined materials; each is adorned with exquisite finishes, exuding an air of unmatched luxury and elegance.

Stunning floor-to-ceiling windows offer a view as breathtaking as it is unimpeded of Dubai's majestic skyline and the spectacular Burj Khalifa. The panoramic views vary based on each mansion's location within the tower, promising a unique perspective for every resident.

The interiors of the Hyper-Tower's mansions and villas draw their inspiration from the high jewelry and horology masterpieces Jacob & Co. is renowned for. The program includes lavish quarter-floor units named after precious gemstones. The two and two-plus bedroom units are called Emerald Villas and Sapphire Villas, while the three-bedroom units are called Ruby Villas. The latter exude a level of luxury further accentuated by their private infinity pool, providing residents with their own personal oasis of tranquility.

The larger residences draw inspiration from the gems Jacob & Co. favors among all others. The Ruby Sky Mansions offer three bedrooms while the Fleurs de Jardin Sky Mansions and Diamond Sky Mansions occupy entire half-floors and also come with their private infinity pool.

Among the Hyper-Tower's most distinguished units are the penthouses that crown the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences, named after Jacob & Co.'s most exclusive and celebrated timepieces. The enchanting Astronomia Sky Penthouse extends across an entire top floor, while the Billionaire Sky Penthouse, the centerpiece of the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences, sits on two floors and overlooks the entire Dubai cityscape.

The architectural and interior design was executed by Roman Vnoukov with Jacob's inspiration and creative direction. Roman, one of the world's best architectural & interior designer is a long time friend of Jacob and they have been working together for decades designing the Jacob & Co stores worldwide.

The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences offer an impressive range of amenities and services as well, designed exclusively for its residents. Among them a café bar, a chef's table and both an outdoor pool and an indoor sky pool, all complemented by pool bars. Additionally, residents enjoy exclusive access to a private fitness club, serene sky gardens and a spa. There is, of course, also a children's recreation area. The Hyper-Tower provides personalized services, too, including concierge and valet services. For privacy and convenience, penthouse residences feature private elevators for direct and secure access.

