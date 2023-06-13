Arcline Investment Management Acquires International Water-Guard

SURREY, BC, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it has acquired International Water-Guard ("IWG" or the "Company"), expanding Arcline's portfolio of highly engineered systems and components businesses for aerospace applications.

IWG is a leading provider and servicer of proprietary potable water systems and components for use in business and commercial jet applications, protecting both passengers and crew from the risk of waterborne illnesses. The Company's comprehensive product portfolio ranges from water treatment units to components such as pumps, on-demand water heaters, tanks or structural details, and complete water systems, including control technology. IWG's products have been factory-installed or retrofitted on over 4,000 aircraft worldwide.

Arcline commented, "IWG has established an exceptional reputation over its 35-year history as a technology and performance leader in the aircraft water systems space. The Company's steadfast commitment to its customers through design innovation, customer service, and aftermarket support underpin this reputation and provide a strong base for future growth. We look forward to partnering with the IWG management team to support the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

"At IWG, our mission is to develop innovative, market-leading products that protect, control, and monitor water in aviation applications," said Steven Bis, President of IWG. "We are confident that this partnership with Arcline and its portfolio of aerospace-focused businesses will enable us to better serve our customers and accelerate the achievement of our vision of IWG on every plane."

Janes Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction.

About International Water-Guard

IWG is focused on developing innovative solutions to the issues surrounding on-board water supply and is the world's leading provider of flight-certified potable water treatment units, on-demand water heaters, aircraft water pumps, compact water modules, and other innovative potable water components. The Company's world-class team of aviation water professionals has close working relationships with the world's leading aircraft manufacturers and completion centers and have had their proprietary products factory-installed or retrofitted onto over 4,000 corporate, VIP, and military transport aircraft worldwide. Founded in 1989, IWG is based in Surrey, British Columbia. For more information visit https://www.water.aero/.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

