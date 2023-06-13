Airheads 'Shaking' Trend On TikTok Inspired Airheads To Open An 'Airheads Shake Factory' Run By Bodybuilders Who Will Be Doing The Shaking

Bodybuilder-powered factory will be open on June 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. in Venice Beach to help Airheads fans put shaken vs. flat bars to the test

ERLANGER, Ky., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been eating Airheads the "wrong way" for the past 20 years? That's what TikTok wants to know after influencer Jordan Howlett, aka jordan_the_stalion8 , who shares food secrets with his more than 10M followers, posted In a recent TikTok video . He claims if you shake Airheads candy they will form into a small pillow that, in his opinion, tastes better. More than 12 million views later the trend went viral, but Airheads noticed that some people were surprised by the amount of arm strength it takes to shake the taffy bar all the way into a pillow. So in true Airheads fashion, the candy maker came up with a logical solution…

Bodybuilders shaking Airheads bars. (PRNewswire)

To open an "Airheads Shake Factory" at Muscle Beach Gym in Venice Beach, CA powered by bodybuilders shaking Airheads into delicious pillows for fans. The bodybuilders will be working the assembly line at the shake factory from 2 to 7 p.m. PT on June 21, shaking Airheads bars of any flavor so fans can finally decide which tastes better, shaken vs. unshaken. Event goers can also participate in shake offs to see who can shake their bar into the smallest size in a minute. A leaderboard will track the best shakers throughout the event with prizes being given away throughout the day.

"It has been great to see so many Airheads fans get excited about this unique way to eat their bars," said Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads candy. "Whether you've known about the shake for years or it's new news to you, it's hard to resist the urge to try it with your favorite bar. We realize the 'shaking' element takes time and effort, so we've rounded up a group of candy loving, bodybuilders to do the heavy lifting for you."

Airheads has also launched #AirheadsChallenge, which encourages fans to shake and show their Airheads bars. The challenge has generated millions of views to-date.

For questions about the event or press inquiries, contact Abby Hagstrom, abby@thescratchcollective.com .

