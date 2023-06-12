Wharton Online Kickstarts the First Cohort for Its 12-Week Advanced Digital Marketing and Growth Strategies Program in Collaboration With Great Learning

The program is designed to help mid to senior professionals develop a customer-centric and data-driven mindset while leveraging digital marketing for better business results

The 12 week program includes live exclusive masterclasses with Wharton faculty and industry experts as well as recorded sessions

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wharton Online of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher education and professional learning, is ready to welcome the first batch of learners of its 12-week Advanced Digital Marketing and Growth Strategies program this month.

Great Learning Logo (PRNewsfoto/Great Learning) (PRNewswire)

Designed and developed by seasoned faculty from the Wharton School, this immersive and experiential online program is specifically curated to help mid to senior-level professionals—marketing managers, product managers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and CXOs—across several business-growth-related functions. The program will enable learners to devise effective customer-centric digital marketing strategies that help companies drive profitability and sustained growth.

The first cohort consists of professionals from diverse industries and regions including North America, India, Europe, Australia, Brazil, China, and the UAE. Reflecting the cross-sectorial appeal of the program, learners from backgrounds like IT, telecom, finance, consulting, manufacturing, retail, real estate, and public administration, among others, have enrolled to enhance their digital marketing knowledge and gain an edge over their peers in the domain. Learners' work experiences are equally varied, with a majority having over eight years of experience.

The Wharton School is recognized worldwide for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education—notably, ranking among the top 3 schools globally per the 2023 Quacquarelli Symonds rankings for business education. The latest 12-week program will enable professionals to make data-driven marketing decisions by modeling customer lifetime value, creating omnichannel strategies to deliver a unified customer experience. It will also help them optimize marketing strategies by monitoring spending and performance of different channels with the latest AI and analytics tools.

Peter Fader, Frances and Pei-Yuan Chia Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School, said, "Wharton Online's mission is to provide learners across the globe with access to top-notch education and in this, we have plenty of common ground with Great Learning. The Advanced Digital Marketing and Growth Strategies Program is designed to give professionals an enriching experience while also enabling them to impact modern businesses as leading marketing professionals, business & product leaders, and entrepreneurs."

Arjun Nair, Co-Founder of Great Learning, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Wharton Online, faculty thought leaders, and industry experts to give learners a comprehensive learning experience that is not only strong on marketing foundations, but also focused on the latest industry developments. Individuals and companies that succeed in an increasingly competitive and digital world are ones who are able to understand consumers and meet their needs fast. We are delighted to partner with Wharton Online to enable learners from around the world succeed in their careers and add value to their ogranizations."

Through the 12-week immersive journey, learners will obtain access to live masterclasses hosted by Wharton faculty, including Dr. Peter Fader, Dr. Raghuram Iyengar, and Dr. Ron Berman, weekly mentoring sessions from seasoned industry professionals, data-driven marketing assignments, and a real-world application capstone project. At the end of the program, learners will receive a certificate of completion from Wharton Online.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 104,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

About Great Learning

Great Learning is a leading global ed-tech company for professional training and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programs across various business, technology and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. These programs are developed and offered in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Wharton Online, Stanford Graduate School of Business, MIT Professional Education, The University of Texas at Austin, National University of Singapore, The University of Arizona, Deakin University, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIIT-Delhi and Great Lakes Institute of Management. Great Learning is able to leverage the highly qualified, world-class faculty at these universities together with its vast network of 6100+ industry expert mentors to deliver an unmatched learning experience for over 8 million learners from over 170+ countries around the world.

