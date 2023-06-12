DJUST Raises €12M to Simplify B2B Commerce Across Europe, UK and US

PARIS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DJUST, a B2B eCommerce SaaS platform created by ex-founding member of Mirakl, Arnaud Rihiant, today announced that it has raised €12M in a Series A growth funding round to accelerate market expansion. The funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) , with additional participation from Elaia Partners.

Founded in 2020, the Paris-based B2B Commerce platform enables professional buyers and sellers to have a frictionless buying experience, achieve greater productivity and accelerate growth. In contrast to larger B2C-focused platforms such as Adobe Commerce, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify, the DJUST solution is purpose-built for B2B needs, empowering industries such as Distributors, Franchising, Wholesalers and Manufacturers. The platform supports all B2B scenarios: online catalogs, B2B eCommerce, eProcurement, and Marketplace connectors.

"The B2B eCommerce journey has been upended over the past decade, and behaviors and expectations on both the buyer and seller end have significantly changed the way B2B companies need to acquire, convert, retain, and expand customers. Yet many B2B companies are left to deal with these shifts on their own, supported only by outdated solutions that don't fit their current needs," said Arnaud Rihiant, Founder and CEO, DJUST. "We want to free all businesses of the hassle of building, launching and running B2B commerce. That will happen when companies stop making small adjustments to outdated systems and instead embrace an integrated, modular and powerful platform. In turn, that future-proofs new growth opportunities and excellent customer service."

"The B2B eCommerce market is estimated to be up to five times the size of the B2C market. And while there are many well-known software tools facilitating B2C eCommerce, today's B2B technology stack remains outdated. DJUST's simple yet powerful technology is an ideal match for the needs of today's B2B businesses, whether they're building their own eCommerce platform, working with suppliers, simplifying their procurement processes, or increasing the effectiveness of their sales operation," said Philip Chopin, Managing Director, NEA UK. "The company's rapid growth and ability to quickly demonstrate value for customers across different industries like retail, construction, fashion and pharmaceuticals give us confidence that they can scale sustainably over the long-term."

"Just as the consumer can now order anything at any time in only a few clicks, we believe that anyone should be able to place orders for their companies and replenish their stores just as seamlessly. DJUST's SaaS solutions are the best answers on the market for B2B companies to bring their e-commerce operations to the same level as the e-retailers. We are very happy to welcome NEA, whose international network will help the company accelerate on the international scene, and to continue to support DJUST's management team, which we believe has both the track record and the ambition to achieve this revolution in the B2B world," explains Xavier Lazarus, Managing Partner at Elaia.

Combining a SaaS platform with B2B Commerce yields endless possibilities for businesses and buyers. For businesses, time-to-market is reduced significantly, full end-to-end visibility of orders, processes and deliveries becomes possible, and powerful data insights are made available via user-friendly dashboards. Together, this lets businesses adapt to new buyers, who have sky-high expectations regarding their online experiences. The DJUST platform offers powerful customization on the front-end, with drag-and-drop functionalities and data syncing of old and new channels, enabling shifts and adaptations for new markets and buyers.

Alongside co-founders Alexis Delplanque (Co-founder and Head of Sales) and Eric Gaudin (Co-founder and Head of Technology), Arnaud Rihiant launched DJUST with €4M in seed funding from European investor Elaia in 2020. With the €12M raised today, the company plans to expand into markets across Europe, the UK and the US and invest more aggressively in developing solutions for its core product. Over the past year, DJUST has doubled its headcount from 20 to 40+ employees and more than doubled annual recurring revenue through more than 15 new deals with leading distributors and manufacturers across Europe, empowering them to go from offline to online rapidly and connecting all existing systems to one central platform of truth.

"We are going from decentralized to centralized with DJUST B2B Commerce. Our business processes are automated on the platform, and we can connect our ERP to the solution. This was a huge differentiator when we chose to partner with DJUST," said Remi Beranger, Vice President of Global Procurement & Supply Chain at deSter.

Arthur Caron, Head of Supply Chain at Franprix, one of France's leading retailers, adds: "With a modern B2B Commerce solution, we can increase productivity, customer satisfaction and gain more visibility by centralizing all procurement and reassortment operations. We can offer our franchisees a B2C-like experience."

With a young and out-of-the box mindset, DJUST offers more than just an order and procurement platform but a genuine partnership with their clients and a transparent product roadmap.

"We needed a B2B expert who could offer a flexible solution that can grow and build with us – someone who thinks out of the box. This would not have been possible with a more traditional solution vendor," said Henri Danzin, Director of Marketing and Commerce at Socoda, a leading French network group of distributors of construction tools, parts and steel.

One of the reasons why DJUST has seen huge success over the last year is because of the platform's ability to integrate with any existing tech stack and channels. This frees teams from time-consuming data consolidation and repetitive, manual data transfers, while allowing companies to keep existing systems as they shift to a complete digital business.

"The DJUST B2B Commerce solution and project approach allow us to progressively transform digitally. By giving us the tools to sell and trade effectively, we can concentrate on making a better buying experience rather than on managing a technology," said Nicolas Rigot, Procurement Director at Eiffage, a leading European Construction company.

DJUST is a powerful and modular B2B Commerce platform that unlocks smarter sales to B2B customers and greater productivity for any business as a whole. The platform enables leading Distributors, Retailers and Manufacturers to eliminate system silos, digitize manual processes and uncover new growth opportunities.

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors, and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has over $25 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023, and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO.

