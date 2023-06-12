BMC 2023 Corporate Citizenship and Environmental Social Governance Report Outlines Progress in Corporate Social Responsibility

Report highlights continued commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and supporting DEI, sustainability, and social causes

HOUSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today released its annual Corporate Citizenship and ESG Impact Report. This year's report outlines BMC's environmental, social, governance (ESG) strategy that includes reducing our carbon footprint, promoting diversity and inclusion, making and delivering products sustainably and inclusively, maintaining high ethical standards, and supporting social causes.

The BMC corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach is centered on three key pillars—the BMC Cares program; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and environmental stewardship—guided by ESG best practices for the software and services industry and grounded in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Highlighted in the report are some of the impactful initiatives aligned to BMC's purpose-driven commitments, including:

BMC Cares —Empowers the BMC global workforce to invest in people and enrich communities where we work and live through digital literacy, interventions, and accessibility, benefiting more than 700 non-profits around the world.

Annual International Day of Service —BMC global volunteer time off (VTO) day where employees participated in both in-person and virtual events totaling 52,208 hours of volunteer work, supporting over 362 volunteer organizations across 38 countries on January 16, 2023 .

Gender Equity —Launched collaboration with UN Women and $72,000 for UN Women and HeForShe. —Launched collaboration with UN Women and HeForShe around the importance of male allyship to advance equity, specifically in the tech ecosystem, and drove awareness through the annual Global Move event where more than 1,400 participants logged 3,080 hours to raisefor UN Women and HeForShe.

Net-Zero Commitment —Dedicated to achieve net-zero value chain emissions by no later than 2030 alongside more than 1,000 businesses that are working with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce their emissions in line with climate science.

Water Restoration — Combined BMC-sponsored efforts with Combined BMC-sponsored efforts with TeamSeas and Seabin™ to remove over 15,000 pounds of debris and microplastics from our oceans, including 81,124 plastic items.

Reforestation—Supported climate restorative initiatives including ongoing partnerships with —Supported climate restorative initiatives including ongoing partnerships with Reforest'Action Karve , and One Tree Planted to plant 27,765 trees in FY23.

"Being a socially responsible organization creates an opportunity and expectation for each of us to make the right decisions to collectively impact climate change, diversity and inclusion, and make the world a better place," said Ayman Sayed, President and CEO, BMC. "Throughout our history, BMC has been committed to reshaping the business landscape to be more inclusive and play an active role in global issues and opportunities. Our people are inspired to pursue excellence and at the same time, focus on doing good in the world. We believe the Autonomous Digital Enterprise includes everyone."

BMC has continued to make strides to enhance the employee experience through initiatives such as Fair Pay Workplace certification, being a member of the UN Global Compact, achieving an EcoVadis Gold Rating, and receiving consistently high employee engagement scores. Additionally, BMC has recently been named a winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for the Human Resources Department of the Year from the Annual American Business Awards. The company was also recognized in YourCause by Blackbaud's CSR Industry Review, which featured BMC's CSR program and noted a 95% employee engagement rating on the platform.

