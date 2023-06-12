ANGEION GROUP MAKES THE RECORDER BEST OF 2023 HALL OF FAME

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of class action claims administration services, is proud to announce its exceptional achievement in the Recorder's Best of 2023 annual reader survey. Angeion Group has secured a position in the Top 3 for "Best Class Actions Claims Administration Services" in the United States. In addition to this remarkable recognition, Angeion Group has also been inducted into the Recorder's Hall of Fame for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing its continued excellence and industry leadership.

ANGEION GROUP NAMED TOP 3 CLASS ACTION CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR BY THE RECORDER (PRNewswire)

The Recorder, a renowned legal publication, conducts an annual survey to identify and honor organizations that have consistently demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and client satisfaction. Angeion Group's inclusion in the Top 3 for "Best Class Actions Claims Administration Services" reaffirms its position as a top player in the industry and reflects its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services.

Furthermore, induction into the Recorder's Hall of Fame is a prestigious accolade reserved for companies that have achieved consistent excellence and significantly impacted the legal landscape. Angeion Group's continued recognition in the Hall of Fame underscores its dedication to providing unmatched class action claims administration services to clients.

Angeion Group's success can be attributed to its deep expertise in managing complex claims processes, utilizing cutting-edge technology, and providing exceptional customer service. The company's unwavering focus on client satisfaction has been instrumental in building long-lasting relationships and earning the trust of its clients.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the top providers of class actions claims administration services in the United States," said Steven Weisbrot, President & CEO at Angeion Group. "This prestigious recognition and induction into the Recorder's Hall of Fame is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain committed to delivering exceptional results for each and every engagement."

Angeion Group's consecutive wins and induction into the Recorder's Hall of Fame showcase its commitment to innovation, continuous improvement, and providing unparalleled value to clients involved in class action lawsuits. As the legal landscape evolves, Angeion Group is well positioned to lead the industry and set new standards for excellence.

ABOUT ANGEION GROUP

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of class action claims administration and legal noticing. Angeion has handled some of the largest and most complex settlements in recent history. Angeion's operation excellence increases efficiency, provides accountability, and gives counsel and the courts peace of mind.

For more information, visit www.angeiongroup.com.

1650 ARCH STREET, SUITE 2210, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19103 | (215) 563-4116 | WWW.ANGEIONGROUP.COM

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Shiri Lasman

(215) 563-4116

ANGEION GROUP NAMED TOP 3 CLASS ACTION CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR BY THE RECORDER (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Angeion Group