TuSimple Among First to Receive Fully Driverless Test License in China

Fully Driverless Test License awarded by Pudong New Area of Shanghai .

TuSimple can now conduct SAE Level 4 fully autonomous Driver Out testing in the designated test areas of Yangshan Deep-water Port and Donghai Bridge .

TuSimple China has accumulated test mileage of over 600,000 kilometers and achieved zero incidents and road violations.

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple Holdings, Inc. ("TuSimple") (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, today announced it has been awarded a fully driverless test license by the Pudong New Area of Shanghai in China. TuSimple is among the first batch of companies to be awarded, thus enabling the Company to conduct SAE Level 4 fully autonomous Driver Out testing in the designated test areas of Yangshan Deep-water Port and Donghai Bridge. Shanghai is also set to become the first city in China to pass legislation to allow Level 4 fully driverless testing of autonomous trucks.

In February 2023, Shanghai officially launched and implemented the "Implementation Rules for Promoting the Innovation and Application of Fully Driverless Intelligent Connected Vehicles", which is the first local legislation in China focused on the innovation and application of fully driverless intelligent and connected vehicles. It provides a legal foundation and institutional support for fully driverless intelligent connected vehicles to carry out various innovation and application activities such as on-road testing, demonstrations, and commercial operations in Lingang New Area.

The process of obtaining this fully driverless license included a series of meticulous technical validation tests, including closed-area scenario testing, system simulation testing, cybersecurity testing, and open-road testing over thousands of kilometers without human intervention. Safety was a key component in the validation tests, encompassing comprehensive safety management systems, emergency response plans, and other measures to help ensure the safety, dependability, and compliance of the autonomous driving system.

In 2018, TuSimple China, a subsidiary of TuSimple, commenced autonomous testing activities in Lingang New Area of Shanghai. As of June 2023, TuSimple China has accumulated test mileage of over 600,000 kilometers and achieved zero incidents and road violations. This fully driverless license in China will enable TuSimple to build upon its achievement in the United States where it completed the world's first fully autonomous semi-truck run on public roads without any human intervention.

"We are very honored to receive the first batch of Level 4 fully driverless autonomous driving test licenses in China," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of TuSimple. "This is a validation of TuSimple's autonomous driving technology and safety standards and will also accelerate the commercialization of autonomous truck technology in the Chinese market."

