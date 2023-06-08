Direct Scaffold Supply, a Highlander Partners Portfolio Company, Announces the Acquisition of Granite Industries

DALLAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Scaffold Supply, LLC (DSS) of Houston, TX in conjunction with Highlander Partners L.P are pleased to announce the acquisition of the Granite Industries business, headquartered in Archbold, Ohio. Granite is a major manufacturer of frame scaffold, carts and dollies and staging equipment that adds significant breadth to DSS's robust product offering. Granite was founded in 1997 by Steve Wyse. Steve and his team have built a solid reputation over 26 years as a highly innovative and high-quality domestic equipment manufacturer.

Granite has expanded from a frame and utility scaffolding manufacturer to other innovative lines of business, including powered carts and wheelbarrows for numerous industrial, commercial and agricultural applications sold under the Overland Carts trade name. Granite's "Power Snappy" units set the standard for electric powered mobile scaffold units for acoustic ceiling, sheet rock and electric wiring applications.

DSS CEO Mike Doxey said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Granite Industries. Granite's products and manufacturing expertise bring another set of product and service offerings to the company to help us realize our vision of providing the best quality and customer service experience in our industry. We have known the Wyse family for some time, and we consider it an honor and privilege to continue their legacy with Granite Industries. Our acquisitions of both Granite in Ohio and C&J Scaffolding in California have significantly expanded both our product offering and geographic footprint."

Mike Knigin, DSS Chairman and Managing Director at Highlander Partners added, "Granite brings to DSS a wealth of industry expertise, additional engineering capability, geographic expansion into the Midwest and a domestic manufacturing capability that further contributes to DSS's objective of building the premier engineered solutions provider for its served markets." Knigin continued, "The Granite acquisition is highly complementary with the DSS enterprise, and we look forward to identifying additional strategic add-on opportunities for this high growth platform."

About DSS

Founded in 1999, the DSS Companies have been providing Scaffolding, Shoring, Forming and OEM manufacturing services globally. DSS has grown to be a key provider to the North and South American construction industry, with a direct presence in the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific. DSS prides itself on a commitment to customer service, quality products, and the best possible value for its customers. For more information, visit www.dss.net.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy-and-build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

