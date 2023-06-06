SucceedSmart Shines at the 2023 Globee® Awards for Disruptors: Secures Gold Globee Within Human Resources Category After Seizing the Spotlight with Seven Recent Stevie® Awards

SucceedSmart, the AI-led executive recruiting platform, solidifies its position as a trailblazer, securing the prestigious Gold Globee for Human Resources at the 2023 Globee® Awards for Disruptors. Adding to its accolades, SucceedSmart has recently received an impressive seven Stevie® Awards. These accomplishments highlight the platform's innovative digital approach and unwavering commitment to diversity in leadership.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SucceedSmart, an innovator in the executive search industry, has received prestigious recognition, securing a Gold Globee at the 2023 Globee® Awards for Disruptors. This award is a testament to SucceedSmart's commitment to developing an AI-led executive talent platform that has disrupted the traditional executive search space.

SucceedSmart Shines at the 2023 Globee® Awards for Disruptors: Secures Gold Globee Within Human Resources Category

The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business.

This recognition comes close on the heels of another remarkable achievement. SucceedSmart has recently been honored with seven awards across various categories in the prestigious 2023 Stevie Awards®. Both recognitions illustrate how SucceedSmart is reshaping the executive search industry landscape with its innovative approach.

SucceedSmart continues to be a disruptive force in the $7B 'traditional' executive search industry by introducing innovative technology that improves efficiency and promotes diversity. By developing an affordable, AI-driven platform that emphasizes an inclusive approach, SucceedSmart significantly outperforms traditional executive search models.

SucceedSmart's unique double-sided platform employs a proprietary algorithm akin to those used in successful dating platforms, effectively making it the "Bumble" for executive search. This approach prioritizes privacy and gives executives complete control over which organizations can view their profiles while simultaneously fostering diversity by removing conscious and unconscious bias from the hiring process. In essence, SucceedSmart is rapidly bridging the gaps that have existed for decades in the traditional executive search market.

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart is an award-winning executive search platform that leverages artificial intelligence and a unique, privacy-centric approach to match executives with organizations. Committed to diversity and transparency, SucceedSmart removes inefficiencies and inflated costs common in traditional job boards and recruiting methods. The platform offers a lifelong professional network that promotes diversity and transparency. To learn more about SucceedSmart, visit www.succeedsmart.com.

