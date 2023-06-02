Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at SLEEP 2023

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at SLEEP 2023, to be held in Indianapolis, IN from June 3 – 7, 2023.
The following will be presented:
June 5, 2023
Presentation Title: "Melanopsin Genetic Variants and Delayed Sleep Phenotype – Whole Genome Sequencing Analysis"
Poster Number: 94
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics
Poster Session Presentation Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET
June 6, 2023
Presentation Title: "Dim Light Melatonin Onset Analysis in Individuals Diagnosed with Delayed Sleep-Wake Phase Disorder (DSWPD)"
Poster Number: 307
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics
Poster Session Presentation Time: 12:00 PM – 1:15 PM ET
Presentation Title: "Effect of Iloperidone on Sleep Symptoms in Bipolar Patients with Manic and Mixed Episodes: A Randomized, Placebo Controlled Study"
Poster Number: 372
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics
Poster Session Presentation Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET
For more information on SLEEP 2023, please refer to https://www.sleepmeeting.org/.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.
