Atomic Orbital Hydrogen Wave Vector Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Orbital Hydrogen Wave Vector a business specializing in Identity Access Management Professional and Managed Services is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center – Midwest a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"Embracing diversity in terms of gender, age, culture, abilities and perspectives stimulates innovative thinking and enhances the overall customer experience & process." Laura Hees Partner at Atomic Orbital Hydrogen Wave Vector.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Development Center is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About Atomic Orbital Hydrogen Wave Vector

IGA, IAM, PAM, ITDR professional & managed security services.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

