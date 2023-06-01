UGG UNVEILS NEW 'FEEL SEEN. FEEL HEARD.' CAMPAIGN FOR PRIDE 2023

BRAND TEAMS UP WITH HOST DAVIS BURLESON & IT GETS BETTER PROJECT TO HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE & IMPACT OF POWERFUL STORYTELLING

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Pride Month, Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is emphasizing its continued year-round efforts to spread joy and contribute to safe-space storytelling rooted in sharing and support for the LGBTQ+ community. To commemorate this year's Pride Month, UGG® is proud to unveil a digital-first campaign titled Feel seen. Feel heard. starring Davis Burleson of What's Poppin'? With Davis! along with other members of the community, and a $125,000 donation to the nonprofit organization It Gets Better Project.

In partnership with Burleson, the rapid-fire social media interview series, the brand is passing the mic to the LGBTQ+ community to highlight realness through community-led conversation. To strengthen the UGG® brand's spotlight on open sharing in support of the LGBTQ+ community, it is also giving back to the It Gets Better Project to help strengthen their mission to amplify true stories of resiliency that remind us of the promise of tomorrow.

The It Gets Better Project aims to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ youth by utilizing compelling storytelling, educational activities, and community-building efforts. Their global social media reach of over 1.65 million helps them to connect with young people every day to make them feel connected, motivated and appreciated. To support their mission, UGG® has donated $125,000 to support the It Gets Better Project, helping them empower LGBTQ+ youth to reach their full potential. The It Gets Better Project does this through original content series, storytelling campaigns, and a robust social media presence, highlighting the diverse experiences and intersectional communities that they come from, which UGG® will be partnering with the organization on a dedicated content series throughout 2023.

A maximalist take on the timeless Tasman, the new Tazz Pridepop refreshes the familiar silhouette with a 1.5" platform sole for boosted cushioning and style. Featuring a bright, bold, jacquard-knit upper, Tazz Pridepop is lined in the brand's signature UGGplush™ wool blend for a slipper-like feel indoors or out. The brand's signature 'UGGbraid' is crafted from recycled materials. The outsole of this product is either a SugarSole™ outsole, which is a responsible compound using sugarcane foam that allows us to reduce dependency on fossil fuels by replacing petroleum-based ethylene, or a Treadlite by UGG™ outsole.

Luxuriously soft, the Olympia Pride Jacket is a full-zip statement jacket made of signature sherpa with bright-hued patterns to celebrate Pride Month. Elasticized cuffs and hem define the relaxed silhouette, which can be thrown on over any outfit for an extra layer of style and warmth.

Make a sporty statement and reach for extra support in the Wilmina Logo Bralette. Perfect for the gym or all favorite Pride Month celebrations in this sporty style from the UGG® brand's Essentials Collection.

The Hayleigh Logo Biker Short reflects the fun side of any workout with its comfortable, high-rise fit and a graphic logo print that almost appears to run down its sides.

The Tana Cropped Tee is the epitome of sport-casual fashion, with a lifted hemline and boxy fit. A rainbow-hued UGG® logo brings festive energy, celebrating love and individuality this Pride Month and beyond.

Updated in bright, Pride-inspired colors for a year-round statement, the Janey II Ripstop Pride crossbody bag is designed for hands-free versatility. Cast in durable ripstop polyester with the same convenient pocketing as the original, it remains our ultimate all-around option for travel, work, and play.

The UGG® brand's Pride 2023 capsule is available now for purchase at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelsLikeUGG

About It Gets Better Project

It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 18 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

About the 'Feel Heard. Feel Seen.' Cast

Davis Burleson (He/Him) is a host and creator best known for the hit TikTok show "What's Poppin'? with Davis!"Inspired by entertainers like Ryan Seacrest, Davis gives his love of fashion and pop culture a fresh, humorous spin. He is also a host for SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, where he chats with the likes of Dixie D'Melio, Charlie Puth, and Megan Trainor about trends, music, lifestyle, and their latest projects. His charm and affinity for fashion have garnered him recent features in New York Times, LadyGunn, Interview Magazine, and GQ France, to name a few. Davis has continuous collaborations with top brands such as Coach, Google, Prime Video, and Neutrogena and regularly attends prominent events such as the Tory Burch New York Fashion Week show, the CFDA Fashion Awards, and the MET Gala Afterparty. He's regularly invited to the Grammy's, Globes, and American Music Awards, and his red carpet looks garner him "best dressed" features with Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, E!, Us Weekly, Glamour, and many others. As a host, producer, and content creator, Davis has built his buzzing media empire all by asking, "What's Poppin?"

Dylan McKeever (She/They) is a stand-up comedian, writer, artist, musician, and video maker based in California. Her work revolves around her queer identity, trans issues, race, politics, sex, and dating. She has performed at comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, and SF Sketchfest. She has collaborated with brands including HBO, Instagram, TikTok, GIPHY, ATTN, Real Simple, Instrument, Health-Ade, and Billie. As a double earth sign, she enjoys dim sum, dog watching, and late afternoon naps.

Elijah Cyrus (He/Him) is a passionate, Oakland-based, queer, plus-size model known for his compelling presence that challenges ideas of the status quo in the fashion industry. With Elijah's nature being equal parts nurturing and bold, he visually engages the audience in the conversation regarding representation in real time. He arrives at this work through his senses, manifesting in a refreshing presence of his body in front of the camera and an undeniable green thumb at home.

Kelly Rose (He/Him [when not in drag] & She/Her [when in drag]) is a San Francisco drag performer who has been doing drag for about 10 years. She loves the transformation process and coming up with unique ways to edit music for her performances. She enjoys performing pop hits as well as outlandish funny songs and sometimes combines the two. Kelly has been involved with the San Francisco Ducal Council since 2015 (when she was Royal Baby the first time) and loves helping to raise money for non-profits in need. She is currently the reigning Grand Duchess of San Francisco and working hard with the Grand Duke Greg Starr. Kelly is loving all the wonderful people she is meeting and events being held throughout the year. Kelly Rose was also Queen XVI of a club called Krewe de Kinque that raises money for organizations in need as well as emergency relief efforts. She is part of a trio called 3 Queens Are We (Christina Ashton and Olivia Hart are the other two entertainers) and this group helped to raise money for bars that were closed during the pandemic by having virtual drag shows on Facebook live. Kelly loves living in San Francisco and being surrounded by diversity and creativity.

mello-Jahlil (They/Them) is your favorite aunkle and nonbinary daddy. They love to be outside and spend quality time with loved ones. Growing up mainly in Detroit or right outside of Atlanta, they have been making their way in Los Angeles for about five years now. A chef by trade, they moved to the city with hopes of creating a business in holistic healthcare with infused catering and topicals. While on that path they discovered a love for creating much more than food. Whether it be through pictures, dancing, event planning, fashion, writing, or painting they have realized how much they love to put themselves in art as much as possible. Their goal is to be a representation that they never saw growing up: a black, trans, genderqueer person with no nipples who is attracted to all genders and unapologetically themself. Someone people can look up to and know that anything is possible despite your setbacks or upbringing. It's okay to be different, just be good.

Scotty Tsunami (He/Him) is is a photographer, model, and visual designer hailing from San Francisco. His work highlights his Chinese heritage, colorful Kawaii aesthetics, and utilizes the art of visual storytelling as a celebration of Asian culture. He launched his brand Token in response to the rise in AAPI hate crimes in 2021. Tsunami aims to feature underrepresented faces in a changing industry and bridge a new path for young creatives.

Sebastian Rosemarie (They/Them/She/Her) has been a runway and editorial model since the age of 15 and has been in and out of the industry for over 10 years of their career. They have run a clothing shop out of their apartment for the last five years and has a 15k following on Depop currently. They recently took a break from makeup influencing to have their baby Faye. In their free time, Sebastian likes to collect DVDs, comics, records, take road trips to 80s-themed motels to make art, swimming, retro video games, tarot cards, and going to amusement parks. They are currently gaining traction on TikTok and has gone viral several times over the past year on the platform for their styling dance videos.

