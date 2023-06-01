OVER 100 NEW CYBERSECURITY GRADUATES READY TO COMBAT THE RISE IN CYBERCRIME IMPACTING BUSINESSES WORLDWIDE

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cyber Nations, a global program focused on cybersecurity education and training, was launched by Protexxa Inc. to address the cybersecurity talent shortage of 3.5 million unfilled jobs in the information security industry.

The initiative aims to train 100,000 African, Caribbean, and Canadian learners with hands-on skills for entry-level cybersecurity roles. The first cohort of 100+ students graduated on May 27th, 2023 in Barbados and will start their new jobs over the next 90 days.

The graduates have successfully completed the Cyber Nations training program which was designed by Protexxa in partnership with George Brown College, leaders at CILAR, and Plum. Together, these Canadian organizations are tackling one of the top ten global risks identified by the World Economic Forum, cybercrime/cyber insecurity.

With cybercrime quadrupling since the Covid-19 pandemic, companies need skilled talent to fulfill critical roles including Cybersecurity Analysts, Vulnerability Specialists, Incident Responders, and Cyber Literacy Coordinators.

Stacia Sherman Garr, co-founder and principal analyst of RedThread Research, a firm specializing in evaluating modern workforce practices, observed, "Employers need skilled talent to meet increasing market demands and drive growth strategies. Upskilling programs such as Cyber Nations support new career opportunities that benefit the success of both the employee and the organization."

Protexxa co-developed the comprehensive security program that also incorporates CompTIA Security+ curriculum and the award-winning Plum talent assessment platform. The program is four-months in duration and balances synchronous/asynchronous learning, culminating with successful students achieving a Cybersecurity Analyst certificate from George Brown College. Graduates are properly prepared to add tangible value to organizations with practical and actionable skills across critical cybersecurity roles.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the graduation of our outstanding cybersecurity students. These graduates demonstrate the skills, knowledge, and passion required to make a significant impact in today's digital landscape," says Dr. Rick Huijbregts, Program Director, Cyber Nations.

The second Cyber Nations cohort of 350 students begins in August 2023. Work is underway to expand the program in Kenya, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago.

Students or companies seeking more information are encouraged to visit cyber-nations.com. One of the benefits of the Cyber Nations program is that graduates can work remotely from their countries and support businesses worldwide.

Click HERE to view images from the Cyber Nations graduation.

About Cyber Nations

Cyber Nations is a global program designed to engage 100,000 African, Caribbean and Canadian learners to be trained as cybersecurity operations analysts, incident responders, vulnerability specialists, and cyber literacy coordinators, with a path to employment. Cyber Nations is committed to ensuring digital security in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, empowering organizations and their employees with the knowledge and tools to defend against cybercrime. For more information, visit Cyber-Nations.com.

About Protexxa

Protexxa is a B2B SaaS cybersecurity company that connects the dots between personal cyber hygiene and business risk. Using artificial intelligence (AI), the Protexxa platform rapidly identifies, evaluates, predicts, and resolves common cyber issues. With a key focus on prevention and increasing global cyber literacy, Protexxa also offers personalized training and consulting for companies worldwide. For additional information, visit protexxa.com and follow Protexxa on Instagram @Protexxacyber.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum knows when people flourish, business thrives. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit plum.io to learn more.

