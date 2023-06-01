CRUNCHYROLL AND JAZWARES TEAM UP FOR THE ULTIMATE POWERHOUSE ANIME COLLECTIBLES PORTFOLIO

The Unprecedented Licensing Agreement Includes Collector and Fan Favorites such as Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN, My Hero Academia and SPY x FAMILY

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchyroll , the global brand offering the ultimate anime experience, is joining forces with Jazwares, a global go-to authority on toys and collectibles, to bring fans an epic cross-category portfolio of fan favorite anime properties. The new venture will kick off with an expansive suite of consumer products celebrating fandom across 18 anime series including Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN, My Hero Academia, and SPY x FAMILY.

"Anime is a dynamic storytelling medium, spanning many genres from action to comedy to horror. We are so excited to work with our partners at Jazwares to deliver products that allow fans to celebrate their fandom from must-have collectibles to adorable plush, and in a wide array of categories and products that offer something for every kind of fan and demo, from kids to adults," said Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President of Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll.

The collaboration marks Jazwares' comprehensive evolution into the anime space in multiple product categories and price points that deliver collectors and casual fans highly authentic, on-brand experiences. Featuring a vast selection of scales, characters, and series, Jazwares will focus on a "for-fans, by-fans" portfolio approach to transform favorite anime properties into authentic figures, playsets, vehicles, plush, costumes, and more.

"Jazwares continually provides a connective tissue between pop-culture, a passionate fandom and the creation of high-quality collectibles that are highly detailed sculpts and decos," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing, Jazwares. "As long-time enthusiasts of the anime phenomenon, we are proud and ready to collaborate with Crunchyroll to give fans incredible experiences with collectible figures, plush, and other surprise-and-delight moments across multiple retail channels globally."

The titles featured in today's announcement can be streamed on Crunchyroll in more than 200 countries and territories and represent a roundup of hit action titles that have captured the hearts of global fans.

Attack on Titan ( Official Trailer )

This hit dark fantasy action series follows the last remnants of humanity who were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress and the heroic members of the Scouting Legion who dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls. This title also won Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2022.

Chainsaw Man ( Official Trailer )

This series, based on the widely popular and award-winning manga of the same name, follows the misadventures of Denji, a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Through a series of events, Denji makes a contract with Pochita and becomes the "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

JUJUTSU KAISEN ( Official Trailer )

Named Crunchyroll Anime Awards Anime of the Year in 2021 alongside a mix of awards in 2022 including Best Action, Best Fight Scene and Best Character Design, this dark fantasy series follows the action-packed tale of a high schooler who became a curse to end a curse.

My Hero Academia ( Official Trailer )

Based on the popular manga of the same name, this hit action series follows Izuku Midoriya and friends on their journey to become pro superheroes.

SPY x FAMILY ( Official Trailer )

This 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Award Winner in 6 categories, including Best New Series and Best Comedy, is a comedic spy thriller, a heartwarming tale of a found family and an action-packed adventure with world peace at stake!

Beginning summer 2024, fans will experience their most beloved anime titles brought to life by Jazwares across mass retailers, specialty collector destinations, and on their favorite platform, Crunchyroll.

About Crunchyroll ®

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts — top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©2023 Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Ellation, LLC.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with an award-winning, robust portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Star Wars, CoComelon, Fortnite, AEW, Adopt Me!, Hello Kitty, and many more. In addition to toys, offerings also include Metaverse gaming, costumes, and products for pets. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

