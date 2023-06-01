Core BTS Featured on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider List

Company Ranked 168 on List of Premier Channel Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation consulting firm Core BTS announced today that it has been recognized in CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"We are proud to be named to CRN's 2023 Solution Provider list," said Kevin Thimjon, CEO at Core BTS. "Our team is dedicated to meeting clients wherever they're at in their digital journey to transform their business and enable change. Recognition on this list underscores our ability to help clients solve their most pressing challenges – like cloud cost optimization – by delivering integrated solutions that connect people, process, and technology to defined business outcomes."

This is the sixth time that Core BTS has been named to the Solution Provider 500 list, underscoring the company's continued commitment to innovation, partnership, and prioritization of client needs.

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

To learn more about Core BTS, visit corebts.com. To see CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list, visit www.CRN.com/SP500 . A sample from the list will also be featured in the June issue of CRN magazine.

Core BTS is an award-winning digital transformation consulting firm that delivers robust hybrid infrastructure, modern work, security, application, and data solutions to clients nationwide. Core BTS is owned by Nomura Research Institute , a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Learn more at https://corebts.com/ .

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

