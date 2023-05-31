Warner Pacific Announces a New Carrier Partnership With Oklahoma-Based CommunityCare

JENKS, Okla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Pacific Insurance Services, a leading General Agency for brokers and agents, is pleased to announce a new partnership with CommunityCare, a trusted health plan serving individuals and businesses in Oklahoma. Brokers working with Warner Pacific now have a new fully insured product to offer their group clients.

This partnership takes effect June 1, 2023.

CommunityCare offers Warner Pacific brokers and their clients a wealth of experience, services and access to excellent care. Their dedication to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with Warner Pacific's core values, making this partnership an ideal match.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with CommunityCare," said John Kurath, Chief National Sales Officer for Warner Pacific. "Their commitment to providing affordable, high-quality healthcare and the vast services they offer members is impressive. Together, we will support the well-being of individuals and businesses in Oklahoma."

"CommunityCare is continually looking for ways to support our members, employer groups, and broker partners. We strongly believe Warner Pacific will bring a level of support that will transform the capabilities currently available in Oklahoma," said Josiah Sutton, Chief Operating Officer for CommunityCare. "Warner Pacific has a stellar reputation across the country for innovation and world-class service. We are excited about our aligned vision to care for our communities and members."

This carrier partnership reflects the shared vision of Warner Pacific and CommunityCare to make high-quality healthcare accessible to all Oklahomans.

About Warner Pacific Insurance Services:

With over $4 billion of in-force premiums, servicing more than 70,000 employers, Warner Pacific is a top-producing General Agency for many of the nation's largest insurance carriers. Warner Pacific provides insurance brokers and agents in California, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, with sales assistance, innovative technology, and back-office service.

About CommunityCare:

CommunityCare is a trusted healthcare provider serving Oklahoma since 1993. Locally owned and operated, CommunityCare offers products and services in all 77 counties of Oklahoma. CommunityCare is continually recognized as the health plan with the highest-rated customer satisfaction in Oklahoma, and is dedicated to providing access to high-quality, cost-effective health care services in the communities it serves. For more information, visit ccok.com.

