SR CarnoSyn® Sustained Release Beta-Alanine Selected as Finalist for Ingredient of the Year in Healthy Aging and Cognitive Function by NutraIngredients-USA Awards 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarnoSyn® Brands and parent company Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), are proud to announce that SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine has been selected as a finalist in this year's NutraIngredients-USA Awards in two categories: Ingredient of the Year: Healthy Aging and Ingredient of the Year: Cognitive Function.

The 2023 NutraIngredients- USA Awards virtual presentation will be held on Wednesday, July 12 , at 11:00 a.m. CT .

The NutraIngredients-USA Awards honors excellence and innovation in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. The Ingredient of the Year category for Healthy Aging celebrates the best the industry has to offer in tailored solutions to remain physically and mentally healthy as we age. The Ingredient of the Year in the Cognitive Function category recognizes the best ingredients dedicated to supporting cognition, memory, alertness, and other cognitive processes. The 2023 NutraIngredients-USA Awards presentation will be a virtual event taking place on Wednesday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. CT in Chicago.

"The designation of Award Finalist is an honor and a tribute to the many years of rigorous clinical testing and tremendous financial investment in patenting the sustained release formulation," said Aaron Starr, Vice President, CarnoSyn® Brands. "SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine is truly a game changer when it comes to healthy aging and cognitive function. Consumers are more focused than ever on improving overall health and seek new solutions to stay healthy and active with vitality. By adding SR CarnoSyn® sustained release tablets to their product portfolio as a turnkey private label or custom formulation, wellness brands can answer consumer demand—with a strong focus on the latest in health science innovation."

Backed by years of clinical research, SR CarnoSyn® unlocks the many benefits of the antioxidant carnosine to help people get more out of life. As we age, our carnosine levels decrease. SR CarnoSyn® is a patented, sustained release form of beta-alanine that stays in the body longer to enable the synthesis of more carnosine for greater bioavailability within the brain, muscles, and other tissues. SR CarnoSyn® supports the body in five important ways: brain health, heart health, bone health, muscle function, and system immunity—all while limiting the paresthesia normally associated with an efficacious dosage of beta-alanine.

"NAI's expert team has formulated one of the most science-backed dietary supplements available," said Dr. Di Tan, Director of Scientific Affairs, CarnoSyn® Brands. "As pioneers in science, NAI goes beyond just following set rules to test extensive parameters and biomarkers; NAI explores what the world of healthy aging and longevity has yet to uncover."

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products. For information on SR CarnoSyn® in healthy aging and wellness, visit www.srcarnosyn.com. For more information about CarnoSyn® in sports nutrition, please visit: www.carnosyn.com.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

