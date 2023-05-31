Preply and ETS Team Up to Offer TOEFL iBT® Test Preparation

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preply, the online language-learning marketplace, has teamed up with ETS , the world's largest private educational assessment and research organization, to help individuals prepare for the TOEFL iBT® exam and successfully pursue their educational and career goals.

Preply tutors will provide tailored TOEFL iBT® classes to help learners prepare for the exam and improve their English language skills. Test takers will be able to access a customized selection of Preply tutors who have received an exclusive Teaching TOEFL iBT® Skills certificate. In addition, Preply learners will be eligible for exclusive discounts when registering for the TOEFL iBT® test on ETS.org and on select official preparation materials.

"The TOEFL iBT® exam is widely recognized as the leading assessment of English language proficiency," said Kirill Bigai, CEO of Preply . "Through our collaboration with ETS, we're thrilled to offer learners across the world access to the test at a discounted rate, as well as the opportunity to prepare with highly qualified Preply tutors."

Preply's team of TOEFL iBT® certified tutors will provide learners with personalized support and guidance as they prepare for the exam. With a focus on helping learners improve their speaking and writing skills, Preply tutors will work with learners to develop customized lesson plans that meet their individual needs.

"We are constantly identifying ways that we can best serve our test takers, and our collaboration with Preply is an example of this," said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL® Program, ETS. "We recently announced a series of exciting TOEFL iBT® enhancements coming this July, including an improved registration experience, a shorter test and more score transparency, and our newest offering with Preply builds on this momentum. We encourage prospective test takers to check it out, along with a host of other free and paid test prep options on the ETS website."

About Preply

Preply is an online language-learning marketplace, connecting tutors to hundreds of thousands of learners in 180 countries worldwide. More than 32,000 tutors teach over 50 languages, powered by a machine-learning algorithm that recommends learners the best

tutors for them. Founded in Ukraine in 2012 by Kirill Bigai, Serge Lujyanov, and Dmytro Voloshyn, Preply has grown from a team of 3 to a company of over 450 employees of 58 different nationalities. With its main office in Barcelona, employees are based in 30 countries across Europe, USA, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

About ETS

We believe in the life-changing power of learning. For the last 75 years, we've been driven by a vision of what's possible when all people can improve their lives through education. It's why our uncompromising commitment to equity and fairness is behind everything we do. ETS serves learners, educators and government agencies by providing measurement solutions, and conducting research, analysis and policy studies. ETS develops, administers and scores tens of millions of tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® — in more than 200 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

