New Report Unveils Top 50 Online Stores by State and Reveals Emerging Ecommerce Niches in the U.S.

Automotive, food and beverage, and cosmetics verticals lead in ecommerce growth

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium hosting provider optimized for WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, today released a comprehensive report detailing the top 50 online stores across the U.S. by state, highlighting lesser-known sellers throughout the country.

The report also evaluates 13 growing ecommerce niches and the top 20 big-brand ecommerce businesses in the U.S. overall — showcasing the continued growth of online sales, which show no signs of slowing despite uncertain economic conditions.

All-time high ecommerce sales

With U.S. retail ecommerce sales reaching an estimated $1 billion in 2023, online sales show no signs of slowing anytime soon. In fact, ecommerce sales are projected to exceed $1.5 trillion by 2027.

The United States boasts the second largest ecommerce market in the world, second only to China. And while everyone knows ecommerce juggernauts like Amazon and Walmart, there are millions of other online stores thriving across the country, which are featured within the new Nexcess report .

From regional specialties to national brands

Some of the top ecommerce brands by state are a direct reflection of the region — for example, Get Maine Lobster, which sells and ships seafood, tops the charts in their state. Bauer hockey supplies earned the top spot for New Hampshire along with Hatch Green Chile for New Mexico .

Other states featured larger brands with brick and mortar footprints in addition to their online stores — Sephora for California and DICK's Sporting Goods for Pennsylvania , for example.

From trees and landscaping products to apparel and vitamins, the leading online stores varied widely from state to state.

Also covered in the report are 13 trending ecommerce niches — everything from automotive parts to pet products and furniture — as well as the top 20 ecommerce companies in the U.S., which includes big names such as eBay, Target, Nike, Shein, and more.

"We all know Amazon. But often overlooked are the smaller and midsize online stores — of which there are millions comprising the ecommerce landscape in the U.S.," says Terry Trout , SVP of Marketing.

"It is inspiring to see the array of ecommerce entrepreneurs in this country. We're hoping that showcasing the expansive ecommerce market and its projected growth will inspire more transformation to come. At Nexcess, our goal is to help online business owners dream big and do more online," adds Trout.

With an array of offerings spanning enterprise level to SMBs to starter markets, Nexcess supports sites and stores around the world with fully managed hosting for WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, and more.

"At Nexcess, we pride ourselves on helping organizations of all sizes start, manage, and expand their online businesses — and we've been doing it for 23 years," adds Trout.

To learn the top ecommerce sites by state, emerging ecommerce niches, and more, read the full report Most notable ecommerce sites in every state and visit Nexcess.net for best-in-class ecommerce hosting.

